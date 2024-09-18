Save A Bow Wow's Silent Auction To Support Funds for Current and Incoming Foster Dogs, Including from the Los Angeles Fires!
Original Hummingbird Watercolor Painting #2
$45
Starting bid
This original watercolor was painted by Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken and Gemma), who was adopted from Save A Bow Wow.
Artwork size: 5 X 7
Frame size: 7 X 9
Inspired by online artist.
This original watercolor was painted by Annette Logan. Proud mother of Margeaux (aka Chicken and Gemma), who was adopted from Save A Bow Wow.
Artwork size: 5 X 7
Frame size: 7 X 9
Inspired by online artist.
Farm Hounds Treats & $50 Gift Card
$75
Starting bid
Show your dog some love by bidding on this fantastic gift pack, which includes four packs of 4oz packs of natural dog treats (Turkey Gizzards, Chicken Jerky, Beef Liver, and Duck Strips) and a $50 gift card to Farm Hounds.
At Farm Hounds, they make their products out of humanely raised 100% meat — no fillers or preservatives. You know exactly what you're getting when you buy natural dog treats and chews from Farm Hounds.
Show your dog some love by bidding on this fantastic gift pack, which includes four packs of 4oz packs of natural dog treats (Turkey Gizzards, Chicken Jerky, Beef Liver, and Duck Strips) and a $50 gift card to Farm Hounds.
At Farm Hounds, they make their products out of humanely raised 100% meat — no fillers or preservatives. You know exactly what you're getting when you buy natural dog treats and chews from Farm Hounds.
Coach Sig City Tote Bag
$200
Starting bid
Signature-coated Black/Brown Smooth Leather Tote
Inside zip pocket
Snap closure
Handles with 10" drop
13" (L) x 11 1/2" (H) x 6 1/4" (W)
New with tags: A brand-new, unused, and unworn Coach Tote with the original packaging.
Style No. 5696
Signature-coated Black/Brown Smooth Leather Tote
Inside zip pocket
Snap closure
Handles with 10" drop
13" (L) x 11 1/2" (H) x 6 1/4" (W)
New with tags: A brand-new, unused, and unworn Coach Tote with the original packaging.
Style No. 5696
Farm to Pet Treat Gift Set
$25
Starting bid
Show your dog some love by bidding on this fantastic gift pack, which includes a 12oz Bag of Turkey Chips, a 4oz Bag of Chicken Chips, Frisbee, and Bandana.
Farm to Pet is a wholesome, delectable, and all-natural treat for dogs and cats that includes nutrients, flavor, and crunch.
Show your dog some love by bidding on this fantastic gift pack, which includes a 12oz Bag of Turkey Chips, a 4oz Bag of Chicken Chips, Frisbee, and Bandana.
Farm to Pet is a wholesome, delectable, and all-natural treat for dogs and cats that includes nutrients, flavor, and crunch.
Disney Winnie the Pooh Pet Bed, Large
$40
Starting bid
Large Bed - 34 inches, 24 inches, 8 inches
It features a soft sleep surface inside and a Winnie the Pooh pattern around the outside. It is machine washable so that you can keep their favorite chill spot clean, comfy, and inviting, nap after nap.
Large Bed - 34 inches, 24 inches, 8 inches
It features a soft sleep surface inside and a Winnie the Pooh pattern around the outside. It is machine washable so that you can keep their favorite chill spot clean, comfy, and inviting, nap after nap.
Pixar The Claw Covered Cat & Dog Bed
$30
Starting bid
A cozy, private, cave-style bed gives your kitten or extra small dog a place to relax, de-stress, and catch some Z’s.
Designed to look like The Claw game from Pizza Planet in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, complete with Pizza Planet Aliens.
It features a soft, ultra-plush interior fabric your pet will love to snuggle up in and a velvety exterior fabric with screen-printed graphics.
Are you worried about keeping it clean? Don't be. The pet bed is easy to maintain. Just machine wash the cushion inside and spot-clean the outside to keep it looking and feeling new.
A cozy, private, cave-style bed gives your kitten or extra small dog a place to relax, de-stress, and catch some Z’s.
Designed to look like The Claw game from Pizza Planet in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story, complete with Pizza Planet Aliens.
It features a soft, ultra-plush interior fabric your pet will love to snuggle up in and a velvety exterior fabric with screen-printed graphics.
Are you worried about keeping it clean? Don't be. The pet bed is easy to maintain. Just machine wash the cushion inside and spot-clean the outside to keep it looking and feeling new.
Star Wars Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed
$30
Starting bid
Shaped just like Grogu’s pram from Star Wars: The Mandalorian™, it’s the perfect cozy spot for your furry child to catch some Z’s and look oh-so-cute while at it. The cave-like design provides a little privacy for your pet to chill out, and it’s super comfy with a polyfill cushion and soft, plush fabric. Give your pet a superfan-approved chill spot with this bed!
The cave-like design provides a private place for your pet to feel safe and comfortable. It is made with soft, plush velvet and a fluffy cushion, giving your pet the perfect snuggle spot.
Easy to keep clean—spot-clean the outside and wash the removable inner cushion.
Shaped just like Grogu’s pram from Star Wars: The Mandalorian™, it’s the perfect cozy spot for your furry child to catch some Z’s and look oh-so-cute while at it. The cave-like design provides a little privacy for your pet to chill out, and it’s super comfy with a polyfill cushion and soft, plush fabric. Give your pet a superfan-approved chill spot with this bed!
The cave-like design provides a private place for your pet to feel safe and comfortable. It is made with soft, plush velvet and a fluffy cushion, giving your pet the perfect snuggle spot.
Easy to keep clean—spot-clean the outside and wash the removable inner cushion.
Star Wars Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed
$30
Starting bid
The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party.
Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.
The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party.
Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.
Star Wars Mandalorian's The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed
$30
Starting bid
The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party.
Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.
The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party.
Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love.
For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style.
The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.
Fluff & Tuff Dog Toy Set
$50
Starting bid
Superior, ultra-plush outer fabric, Thick, durable Tuffweb™ mesh liner, Concealed and double-stitched seams
Machine washable
Constructed to the safety standards of kids’ plush toys.
Non-toxic polyester fill was placed for optimal shaping and playability. Embroidered eyes. ICTI factory certified. Double-scanned for foreign or metal objects and independently tested for lead and phthalates.
Superior, ultra-plush outer fabric, Thick, durable Tuffweb™ mesh liner, Concealed and double-stitched seams
Machine washable
Constructed to the safety standards of kids’ plush toys.
Non-toxic polyester fill was placed for optimal shaping and playability. Embroidered eyes. ICTI factory certified. Double-scanned for foreign or metal objects and independently tested for lead and phthalates.
Benebone Wishbone & 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
$15
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Benebone, 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign, Farm to Pet Treats
$20
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone, 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign, Farm to Pet Treats
$20
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone, 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign, Farm to Pet Treats
$20
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
Proof that good things do come in small packages! This six-piece Snack Pack of Turkey Chips is a healthy dog treat with all of the same low-fat, low-allergen nutrition, flavor, and crunch of a full size! Ideal for walks and pupcations, sharing with fur-riends, training sessions, and pet party favors, especially for dogs with chicken allergies or sensitive tummies. USA made.
Benebone, 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign, Farm to Pet Treats
$20
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
These Farm to Pet Chicken Chip Snack Pack are great for walks and car rides, sharing with fur friends, during training sessions, and as pet party favors! Each Snack Pack contains six pieces of our original Chicken Chip healthy dog treats with the same low-fat protein-packed nutrition of all-natural chicken breast in every crunchy bite. USA made.
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
These Farm to Pet Chicken Chip Snack Pack are great for walks and car rides, sharing with fur friends, during training sessions, and as pet party favors! Each Snack Pack contains six pieces of our original Chicken Chip healthy dog treats with the same low-fat protein-packed nutrition of all-natural chicken breast in every crunchy bite. USA made.
Benebone, 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign, Farm to Pet Treats
$20
Starting bid
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
These Farm to Pet Chicken Chip Snack Pack are great for walks and car rides, sharing with fur friends, during training sessions, and as pet party favors! Each Snack Pack contains six pieces of our original Chicken Chip healthy dog treats with the same low-fat protein-packed nutrition of all-natural chicken breast in every crunchy bite. USA made.
Benebone is an Indestructible Wishbone Dog Chew Toy for Aggressive Chewers, a Long-Lasting Tough Boredom Breaker for Dogs, and a Real Peanut Flavour For Medium Dogs, made in the USA.
Custom 'Love My Frenchie' Wood Sign
These Farm to Pet Chicken Chip Snack Pack are great for walks and car rides, sharing with fur friends, during training sessions, and as pet party favors! Each Snack Pack contains six pieces of our original Chicken Chip healthy dog treats with the same low-fat protein-packed nutrition of all-natural chicken breast in every crunchy bite. USA made.
Frenchie Wood Signs
$25
Starting bid
Two Frenchie Wood Signs:
French Bulldog with sunflower
'Love My Frenchie'
Two Frenchie Wood Signs:
French Bulldog with sunflower
'Love My Frenchie'
'Welcome' sign with Paw Print
$10
Starting bid
Custom 'Welcome' sign with Paw Print
Black & Sage
Custom 'Welcome' sign with Paw Print
Black & Sage
Custom 'Home is Where the Dog Hair is Stuck to Everything'
$10
Starting bid
Custom 'Home is Where the Dog Hair is Stuck to Everything' sign
Black & White
Custom 'Home is Where the Dog Hair is Stuck to Everything' sign
Black & White
'Today's Agenda Let the Dog Out Let the Dog in Repeat'
$10
Starting bid
Custom sign 'Today's Agenda Let the Dog Out Let the Dog in Repeat'
Black & White
Custom sign 'Today's Agenda Let the Dog Out Let the Dog in Repeat'
Black & White
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