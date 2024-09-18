Save A Bow Wow's Silent Auction To Support Funds for Current and Incoming Foster Dogs, Including from the Los Angeles Fires!

The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party. Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love. For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style. The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.

The Child Covered Cat & Dog Bed is the comfiest naptime retreat on this side of the galaxy, with soft padding on all sides and a machine-washable, removable cushion. Plus, it’s like two beds in one since you can flatten it down into a bolster bed, too. Let your pal lounge, snooze, chill, and be the talk of every interplanetary slumber party. Soft material, padding on all sides, and a removable cushion provide the support and comfort they love. For two beds in one, remove the cushion and flatten it down for a bolster style. The cushion is machine-washable, and you can spot-clean the bed with less hassle.

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