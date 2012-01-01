Regional Chapter Membership

Logo
OUR HISTORY

APA was founded in 2012 by a group of avid packrafters from across the United States interested in safety, education, conservation, and ensuring that packrafting has a place on America’s public lands.

OUR MISSION

The American Packrafting Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting community among packrafters, packrafter safety and education, and opportunities to packraft responsibly on public lands.

OUR VISION

A vibrant worldwide community of packrafters committed to safety and stewardship on land and water.

