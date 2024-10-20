Milton Chorus Raffle 2024

One entry to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each $10 ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
One entry to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each $10 ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
3 tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets
Three entries to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
Three entries to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
10 tickets
$80
This includes 10 tickets
Ten chances to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
Ten chances to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
20 tickets
$100
This includes 20 tickets
Twenty chances to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
Twenty chances to win one of 17 items ranging in value from $50 - $500+. Of each ticket you purchase, 100% is applied toward the cost of the student's trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City in April! The drawing will be held December 10, 2024 and winners will be notified by email.
You can only win one item per ticket and the ticket is removed if drawn as a winner.
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