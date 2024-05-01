Ozarks Chapter of Freedom From Religion Foundation

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Ozarks Chapter of Freedom From Religion Foundation

About the memberships

Ozarks Chapter of FFRF - Membership 2026

Basic Membership - Free
Free

Valid until July 20, 2027

Members must be an active FFRF National member. This membership entitles a member to a Single Vote. Members must also complete 10 Community Hours annually.

Standard Membership - (Tier 1 - SINGLE)
$40

Valid until July 20, 2027

Membership includes: Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Member to Single Vote. Members must also complete 8 Community Hours annually.

Standard Membership - (Tier 1 - FAMILY)
$75

Valid until July 20, 2027

Membership includes: Two Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 20% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Members to One Vote Each (up to 2 total). Members must also complete 8 Community Hours annually.

Premium Membership - (Tier 2 - SINGLE)
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

Membership includes: Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Member to Single Vote; Recognition in Monthly Newsletter. Members must also complete 5 Community Hours annually.

Premium Membership - (Tier 2 - FAMILY)
$150

Valid until July 20, 2027

Membership includes: Two Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Members to One Vote Each (up to 2 total); Recognition in Monthly Newsletter. Members must also complete 5 Community Hours annually.

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