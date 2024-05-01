Ozarks Chapter of FFRF - Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
Members must be an active FFRF National member. This membership entitles a member to a Single Vote. Members must also complete 10 Community Hours annually.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Membership includes: Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Member to Single Vote. Members must also complete 8 Community Hours annually.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Membership includes: Two Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 20% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Members to One Vote Each (up to 2 total). Members must also complete 8 Community Hours annually.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Membership includes: Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Member to Single Vote; Recognition in Monthly Newsletter. Members must also complete 5 Community Hours annually.
Valid until July 20, 2027
Membership includes: Two Ozarks Chapter of FFRF T-Shirt; 50% off speaker engagements and other sanctioned premium events; Entitles Members to One Vote Each (up to 2 total); Recognition in Monthly Newsletter. Members must also complete 5 Community Hours annually.
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