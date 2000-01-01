The Great Community Cake-Off - RAFFLE ONLY TICKETS

Get ready to sample amazing sweet treats for a cause at The Great Community Cake Off – a baking showdown that’s all about giving back! We’re on a mission to make Champaign County more inclusive for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and your support can make a real difference.





Can't make it to the event but still want to support? Now you can! You do not need to be present to participate in our raffle!





How does that work?

Buy your raffle tickets here. Then, in the week prior to the event, we will send you a google form with a detailed list of all the prizes and give you the chance to choose where each of your tickets go.





If you're a winner, we'll give you call after the event!





So, don't miss your chance to win some truly awesome prizes! Check out the highlights below: