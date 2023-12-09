Indigo Hands’ volunteer gift 🎁 wrapping event: Santa’s Workshop!

Indigo Hands invites YOU to join our volunteer gift-wrapping event: Santa’s Workshop, this Saturday, December 9, 2023!





Time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Odd Fellows’ Banquet Hall

401 N Hagar St

San Fernando, CA 91340





Please sign up by December 5th to reserve your spot! This form will close by then.





We will be hosting different time waves to help organize and have different stations to wrap presents, write Christmas card messages, and organize gifts!





Waves available:

9:00 am

10:00 am

11:00 am

12:00 noon





You are welcome to come for more than one 🌊 wave!

We will have hot coffee and pan dulce/ sweet bread for you! ☕️🥐💛





A special shout to our nonprofit friends Odd Fellows for hosting us!







