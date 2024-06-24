PATH 2024 Wine Tasting Silent Auction

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Vik Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Value: $500
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Vik Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Value: $500
Midnight Angel Studio Peaceful Butterfly Tattoo
$125
Starting bid
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Midnight Angel Studio Breathe Tattoo
$125
Starting bid
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Flora, Eyes, and Otter Graphic Prints
$60
Starting bid
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Flora, Butterfly, and Moth Graphic Prints
$60
Starting bid
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Fox, Jellyfish, and Skulls Graphic Prints
$60
Starting bid
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Integrated Energy Therapy Reiki Session
$30
Starting bid
Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with an integrated energy therapy session with provider Lori Tetreault, available in person at Ocean State Counseling & Wellness or long distance. Session Value: $75
Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with an integrated energy therapy session with provider Lori Tetreault, available in person at Ocean State Counseling & Wellness or long distance. Session Value: $75
Reiki or Integrated Energy Therapy Session w/Eva Bogusz
$30
Starting bid
Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with a reiki healing or integrated energy therapy session with provider Eva Bogusz in North Providence, available in person or long distance. Session value: $75
Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with a reiki healing or integrated energy therapy session with provider Eva Bogusz in North Providence, available in person or long distance. Session value: $75
Fox Wood Carving, 18x18
$50
Starting bid
Take this adorable woodland creature home for your yard or garden. Custom made for PATH by a local wood carving artist.
Value: $100
Take this adorable woodland creature home for your yard or garden. Custom made for PATH by a local wood carving artist.
Value: $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!