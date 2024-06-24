PATH 2024 Wine Tasting Silent Auction

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500

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