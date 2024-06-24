Providing Access To Trauma Related Healing

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Providing Access To Trauma Related Healing

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PATH 2024 Wine Tasting Silent Auction

Midnight Angel Survivor Tattoo by artist Vik Geck item
Midnight Angel Survivor Tattoo by artist Vik Geck
$125

Starting bid

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Vik Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Value: $500
Midnight Angel Studio Peaceful Butterfly Tattoo item
Midnight Angel Studio Peaceful Butterfly Tattoo
$125

Starting bid

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Midnight Angel Studio Breathe Tattoo item
Midnight Angel Studio Breathe Tattoo
$125

Starting bid

Express yourself with a one-of-a-kind tattoo designed in honor of PATH's mission, by tattoo artist Juneau Geck of Midnight Angel Studio. Juneau has generously volunteered to come to RI to complete the tattoo at your convenience. Value: $500
Flora, Eyes, and Otter Graphic Prints item
Flora, Eyes, and Otter Graphic Prints
$60

Starting bid

These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Flora, Butterfly, and Moth Graphic Prints item
Flora, Butterfly, and Moth Graphic Prints
$60

Starting bid

These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Fox, Jellyfish, and Skulls Graphic Prints item
Fox, Jellyfish, and Skulls Graphic Prints
$60

Starting bid

These matted and signed graphic prints were created by artist Heather Smith of Eternal Alchemy Tattoo. Art retail price: $100
Integrated Energy Therapy Reiki Session item
Integrated Energy Therapy Reiki Session
$30

Starting bid

Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with an integrated energy therapy session with provider Lori Tetreault, available in person at Ocean State Counseling & Wellness or long distance. Session Value: $75
Reiki or Integrated Energy Therapy Session w/Eva Bogusz item
Reiki or Integrated Energy Therapy Session w/Eva Bogusz
$30

Starting bid

Recover your inner peace and refresh your energy with a reiki healing or integrated energy therapy session with provider Eva Bogusz in North Providence, available in person or long distance. Session value: $75
Fox Wood Carving, 18x18 item
Fox Wood Carving, 18x18
$50

Starting bid

Take this adorable woodland creature home for your yard or garden. Custom made for PATH by a local wood carving artist. Value: $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!