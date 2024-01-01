Alachua County Middle School Honor Band
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
common:Confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
HS Honor Band Payment
Middle School Paid
High School Paid
Plaque
$47.34
$0.00
Recording
$230.00
$0.00
U Haul
$160.00
$0.00
Breakfast (Auditions)
$332.60
$0.00
Masa (Auditions)
$0.00
$120.00
Adams (Audition Lunch)
$0.00
$535.60
Total Paid
$769.94
$655.60
Total Spent by MS & HS
$1,425.54
Divided by 2
$712.77
Total HS Owes MS
$57.17
common:freeFormsBy