FA’ASINOMAGA FEST-AU SIVA (Dance Group)

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About this event
🔥 FA’ASINOMAGA Au Siva Registration
This is your moment.
FA’ASINOMAGA is calling on the strongest, most disciplined, and most prepared au siva to step forward and represent.
This is not for everyone.
This is for those who are ready to carry their culture with mamalu, lototele, ma le fa’aaloalo.
When you register, you are claiming your place on a stage where:
👉 Identity is tested
👉 Pride is shown
👉 Legacy is built
Tou te sau e tauva. Tou te sau e fa’aali le malosi o lo outou aganu’u.
Spots are very limited. Once they are gone—there is no second chance.
If your group has been preparing… this is where it counts.
If you believe in your team… this is where you prove it.
E leai ni pasese. Na’o i latou e sauni e fai galuega.
Secure your spot now. No delays. No excuses.
Fa’afetai tele lava. Ia manuia tapenaga.
🟥 FA’ASINOMAGA Au Siva – Late Registration
The early call has passed.
What remains is not opportunity—
it is a final test.
Spots are nearly gone.
The price is higher.
And those already in… are already preparing.
If you step forward now, understand this:
👉 You are stepping into a field of the committed
👉 You are expected to arrive ready—not catching up
FA’ASINOMAGA does not lower its standard.
Tou te sau e tauva—ma fa’aali le mamalu o lo outou aganu’u.
(Come to compete—and display the honor of your culture.)
No refunds.
No extensions.
No second chances.
This is your last chance to stand, represent, and be counted.
Because when this closes—
Ua leai se toe avanoa.
(It is closed. There is no more opportunity.)
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