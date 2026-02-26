FABRIC Board of Directors

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1 at CST
Stewardship in Action reflects the commitment of FABRIC’s Board of Directors to lead with integrity and shared responsibility. Through an annual contribution of $250, each board member invests personally in the mission, vision, and long-term wellbeing of the communities we serve. Together, this collective giving demonstrates that those entrusted to guide the work are equally committed to sustaining and strengthening it.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at CST
Stewardship in Action reflects the commitment of FABRIC’s Board of Directors to lead with integrity and shared responsibility. Through an annual contribution of $250, each board member invests personally in the mission, vision, and long-term wellbeing of the communities we serve. Together, this collective giving demonstrates that those entrusted to guide the work are equally committed to sustaining and strengthening it.
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