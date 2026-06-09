Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

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Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

About this event

FAC Documentary at Gates of Fire II

Pledge for the Cause!
$5

Support the documentary because you believe in it.

Your name as a Founding Donor
$10

Name acknowledgement as a film backer on the Founding Donors page of the FAC website.

Includes

  • Acknowledgement as a film backer on the FAC website
Signed Knight Photo
$25

A printed photo of knight(s), personally signed by one or more knights.

Includes

  • Signed knight photo
  • Acknowledgement as a film backer on the FAC website

Estimated shipping: $5–$15Estimated delivery: December 2026

Exclusive Sticker Pack & Bookmark
$50

An FAC exclusive founder's sticker pack and bookmark, plus all lower-tier rewards.

Includes

  • Exclusive FAC sticker pack and bookmark
  • Signed knight photo
  • Acknowledgement as a film backer on the FAC website

Estimated shipping: $5–$20

Deluxe Certificate & Film Download
$75

A deluxe printed certificate honoring the founding donor, a digital download of the documentary film, and all lower-tier rewards. Certificates ship roughly 5 months after the campaign ends; the film download is estimated around August 2027.

Includes

  • Deluxe printed certificate
  • Digital download of the film in HD
  • Exclusive FAC sticker pack and bookmark
  • All previous lower-tier rewards
Founding Donor T-shirt
$100

Founding Baron's Banner Bearers donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a T-shirt with the Founding Donor FAC logo, and all lower-tier rewards.

Includes

  • Baron's Banner Bearers donor-level acknowledgement
  • T-shirt with Founding Donor FAC logo
  • All lower-tier rewards (film download, certificate, stickers, signed photo, name credit)
Personalized FAC Athletic Jacket
$250

Founding Viscount's Vanguard donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a personalized athletic jacket with the FAC Founding Donor logo, and all lower-tier rewards.

Includes

  • Viscount's Vanguard donor-level acknowledgement
  • Personalized FAC-logo athletic jacket
  • T-shirt with Founding Donor logo
  • Deluxe printed certificate
  • All lower-tier rewards
Custom FAC Logo Duffel Bag
$500

Founding Count's Companions donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a custom FAC logo duffel bag, and all lower-tier rewards.

Includes

  • Count's Companions donor-level acknowledgement
  • Custom FAC-logo duffel bag
  • Personalized FAC-logo athletic jacket
  • T-shirt with Founding Donor logo
  • All lower-tier rewards
Custom 3D-Printed Statue of a Knight
$1,000

Founding Earl of Earnestness donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a custom 3D-printed statue of an FAC knight, and all lower-tier rewards. The statue is sized for display on a shelf — it will NOT be life-size.

Includes

  • Earl of Earnestness donor-level acknowledgement
  • Custom 3D-printed statue of a knight (display size)
  • Custom FAC-logo duffel bag
  • All lower-tier rewards
VIP Behind-the-Scenes Weekend Pass
$5,000

An invitation to join FAC for a VIP behind-the-scenes pass for the donor and one guest during documentary filming, including 2 nights' accommodation near the filming site. Travel to central Florida is required at the donor's own expense in October 2026; travel and other incidental costs are the donor's responsibility. Includes Founding Duke & Duchess of the Domain donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, plus all lower-tier rewards.

Includes

  • Duke & Duchess of the Domain donor-level acknowledgement
  • VIP Behind-the-Scenes Pass for 2 adults
  • Custom 3D-printed statue of a knight
  • All lower-tier rewards

VIP weekend: October 9 thru 11, 2026 (Malabar, Florida)

Add a donation for Florida Armored Combat Incorporated

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