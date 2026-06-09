FAC Documentary at Gates of Fire II

About this event
Support the documentary because you believe in it.
Name acknowledgement as a film backer on the Founding Donors page of the FAC website.
Includes
A printed photo of knight(s), personally signed by one or more knights.
Includes
Estimated shipping: $5–$15Estimated delivery: December 2026
An FAC exclusive founder's sticker pack and bookmark, plus all lower-tier rewards.
Includes
Estimated shipping: $5–$20
A deluxe printed certificate honoring the founding donor, a digital download of the documentary film, and all lower-tier rewards. Certificates ship roughly 5 months after the campaign ends; the film download is estimated around August 2027.
Includes
Founding Baron's Banner Bearers donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a T-shirt with the Founding Donor FAC logo, and all lower-tier rewards.
Includes
Founding Viscount's Vanguard donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a personalized athletic jacket with the FAC Founding Donor logo, and all lower-tier rewards.
Includes
Founding Count's Companions donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a custom FAC logo duffel bag, and all lower-tier rewards.
Includes
Founding Earl of Earnestness donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, a custom 3D-printed statue of an FAC knight, and all lower-tier rewards. The statue is sized for display on a shelf — it will NOT be life-size.
Includes
An invitation to join FAC for a VIP behind-the-scenes pass for the donor and one guest during documentary filming, including 2 nights' accommodation near the filming site. Travel to central Florida is required at the donor's own expense in October 2026; travel and other incidental costs are the donor's responsibility. Includes Founding Duke & Duchess of the Domain donor-level acknowledgement on the printed certificate and website, plus all lower-tier rewards.
Includes
VIP weekend: October 9 thru 11, 2026 (Malabar, Florida)
$
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