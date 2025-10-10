French-American Chamber of Commerce (FACC) - Philadelphia Chapter. New & Renewing Memberships

Renews yearly on: December 2
COMBINE PREMIER MEMBERSHIP WITH FETE SPONSORSHIP! Our Top Supporters receive a $500 discount when you combine your $2500 Premier Membership Renewal with a $7500 Fête Sponsorship and pay both at the same time before the 12/31/2025 expiration of your current FACC Philadelphia Premier Corporate Membership. Zeffy offers ACH and PAD (pre-approved debit) payments up to $9999. It is not possible to pay with a credit card for payments over $4999, unless you choose the $1 Prorated Membership at the very end of this list and enter $4998 under "Add a donation for FACC Philadelphia" as your first transaction. Then, choose the $1 Prorated Membership again, and enter $4500 under "Add a donation for FACC Philadelphia" for the second transaction. The total will be $9500.
Up to 12 representatives may be designated (an Excel spreadsheet will be emailed to you).
Premier Members receive top billing among our corporate members on our website and in our newsletter and email announcements, plus two complimentary admissions for all FACC-organized events, including the Fête and the Savor Soirée (does not include events where the FACC Philadelphia is a Promotional Partner). All Corporate Members are invited to share a press release or Member Profile article to be published in our Newsletter.
Large companies with 1000+ employees in the U.S.
Up to 8 representatives may be designated (an Excel spreadsheet will be emailed to you).
Your Corporate Logo and/or Link will be posted on three pages of our website, including the Home Page, FACC Corporate Directory, and FACC Corporate List. Your Corporate Logo will also be displayed at the end of our Newsletters and Call to Register Announcements for our programs and events.
Medium companies with 51-999 employees in the U.S.
Up to 4 representatives may be designated (an Excel spreadsheet will be emailed to you).
Small companies with 1- 50 employees in the U.S.
Up to 2 representatives may be designated (an Excel spreadsheet will be emailed to you).
Business professionals, 36 years old and above, who are job seekers or in transition. There is no company recognition at this level.
Students, job seekers, and young professionals (21-35 years old). There is no company recognition at this level.
This option is ONLY for RENEWING FACC Philadelphia Members who have received a pro-rated invoice from the FACC Philadelphia. Please select this option, enter the pro-rated membership amount listed on your invoice, minus $1, in the field below titled, "Add a Donation for FACC Philadelphia". Pro-rated Memberships are a custom amount (none of the amounts listed above) to change your 12-month Membership to an annual December 1st Renewal date. This ensures that the FACC receives your payment on time before the busy holiday season and before your Membership expires on December 31st. When you pay your renewal by December 1st, you prevent your FACC Membership from expiring, lapsing into arrears, and falling from "Good Standing" status to "Past Due" status. If you have any questions, please contact [email protected]. Thank you for supporting the FACC Philadelphia Chapter and keeping your membership active and up-to-date!
