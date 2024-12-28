FACCCo Membership: Professional

Tailored for professionals in non-business fields, including educators, healthcare workers, artists, and individuals in government or community services. If you’re looking to expand your professional network and contribute to the chamber’s initiatives, this is your ideal membership. Enjoy half-price fees for FACCCo's first year.

Tailored for professionals in non-business fields, including educators, healthcare workers, artists, and individuals in government or community services. If you’re looking to expand your professional network and contribute to the chamber’s initiatives, this is your ideal membership. Enjoy half-price fees for FACCCo's first year.

More details...