SUPPORT MOUA!

🎨 Kids Paint Workshop

📍 45-25 Davis Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Let your child's imagination come to life in this fun, hands-on painting workshop! Young artists will create their own masterpiece while exploring color, creativity, and self-expression in a welcoming and inspiring environment.





Dates & Times

• June 13 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

• June 14 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

• June 27 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

• June 28 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



🎟️ $20 Per Child

✔️ All art supplies included

✔️ Family-friendly activity

✔️ Guided instruction

✔️ Take home your finished artwork