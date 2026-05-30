Museum Of Urban Arts

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Museum Of Urban Arts

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SUPPORT MOUA!

👕 $25+ Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA T-Shirt item
👕 $25+ Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA T-Shirt
$25

Our Gift to You For Your donation of $25.00!

🎨 $10 Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA Sticker item
🎨 $10 Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA Sticker
$10

Our Gift to You For Your donation of $10.00!

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🛍️ $40+ Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA Tote Bag item
🛍️ $40+ Donation – Receive a FREE MOUA Tote Bag
$40

Our Gift to You For Your donation of $40.00!

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🎨 Kids Paint Workshop Class Sign Up item
🎨 Kids Paint Workshop Class Sign Up
$20

🎨 Kids Paint Workshop

📍 45-25 Davis Street, Long Island City, NY 11101

Let your child's imagination come to life in this fun, hands-on painting workshop! Young artists will create their own masterpiece while exploring color, creativity, and self-expression in a welcoming and inspiring environment.


Dates & Times

• June 13 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 14 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 27 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 28 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM


🎟️ $20 Per Child

✔️ All art supplies included
✔️ Family-friendly activity
✔️ Guided instruction
✔️ Take home your finished artwork

🍷 Sip & Paint Immersive Art Experience (Adults) item
🍷 Sip & Paint Immersive Art Experience (Adults)
$40

🍷 Sip & Paint Immersive Art Experience (Adults)


Enjoy an immersive art experience featuring guided painting, music, creativity, and a unique urban arts atmosphere.

Dates & Times

• June 12 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 13 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 26 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 27 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM


🥂 Includes A Complimentary Glasses of Wine All Supplies & Materials


$ 40 per person

🎭 $15 Donation – Receive a FREE Face Painting Kit item
🎭 $15 Donation – Receive a FREE Face Painting Kit
$15

Our Gift to You For Your donation of $15.00!

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