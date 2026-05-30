SUPPORT MOUA!

About this shop
Our Gift to You For Your donation of $25.00!
Our Gift to You For Your donation of $10.00!
Our Gift to You For Your donation of $40.00!
📍 45-25 Davis Street, Long Island City, NY 11101
Let your child's imagination come to life in this fun, hands-on painting workshop! Young artists will create their own masterpiece while exploring color, creativity, and self-expression in a welcoming and inspiring environment.
Dates & Times
• June 13 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 14 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 27 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
• June 28 | 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
🎟️ $20 Per Child
✔️ All art supplies included
✔️ Family-friendly activity
✔️ Guided instruction
✔️ Take home your finished artwork
🍷 Sip & Paint Immersive Art Experience (Adults)
Enjoy an immersive art experience featuring guided painting, music, creativity, and a unique urban arts atmosphere.
• June 12 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 13 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 26 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
• June 27 | 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
🥂 Includes A Complimentary Glasses of Wine All Supplies & Materials
$ 40 per person
Our Gift to You For Your donation of $15.00!
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Tip Ava!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!