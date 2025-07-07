Face Your Food Farm to Table Event

Penngrove CA
🥕 $75 – Community Ticket
We’re so glad you’re joining us! This price helps keep the event accessible while still supporting REA’s mission. Enjoy a farm tour, ag related activities, dinner, and music with your ticket.
🌱 $125 – Cultivator Ticket
Covers the full cost of your meal and contributes to our programs for youth, land, and local food systems. Enjoy a farm tour, ag related activities, dinner, and music with your ticket.
🌻 $250 – Steward Ticket
Help us plant seeds that grow far beyond one night.
Includes early arrival + a private conversation with guest chef William Hennpenn. Enjoy a farm tour, ag related activities, dinner, and music with your ticket, plus early entry for an intimate conversation with local growers and producers.
Can’t join us in person, but want to help us grow? Your gift directly supports our student programs and farm field trips. Thank you for standing with us from wherever you are.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!