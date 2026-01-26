FAVOR Lowcountry's Silent Auction

🎟️ Charleston RiverDogs Ticket Package (4 Grandstand Seats)

Value: $100

Enjoy a night at the ballpark with four (4) Grandstand tickets to see the Charleston RiverDogs, the beloved minor-league affiliate of the New York Yankees! Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a fun outing with friends or family, this package offers the perfect mix of excitement, local charm, and America’s favorite pastime.

Experience the energy of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (“The Joe”), cheer on Charleston’s future stars, and enjoy a memorable evening filled with great baseball, delicious ballpark food, and classic RiverDogs entertainment.

A great choice for families, sports lovers, or anyone wanting a true Charleston experience!

Bid now and take yourself out to the ballgame! ⚾️