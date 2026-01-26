FAVOR Lowcountry's Silent Auction

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3030 Ashley Town Center Dr Suite 202 B, Charleston, SC 29414, USA
Starting bid
🎟️ Charleston RiverDogs Ticket Package (4 Grandstand Seats)
Value: $100
Enjoy a night at the ballpark with four (4) Grandstand tickets to see the Charleston RiverDogs, the beloved minor-league affiliate of the New York Yankees! Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a fun outing with friends or family, this package offers the perfect mix of excitement, local charm, and America’s favorite pastime.
Experience the energy of Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park (“The Joe”), cheer on Charleston’s future stars, and enjoy a memorable evening filled with great baseball, delicious ballpark food, and classic RiverDogs entertainment.
A great choice for families, sports lovers, or anyone wanting a true Charleston experience!
Bid now and take yourself out to the ballgame! ⚾️
Starting bid
🏨 Luxury Charleston Stay: Francis Marion Hotel Overnight & Swamp Fox Breakfast for Two
Value: $400
Treat yourself to an unforgettable Charleston getaway with this luxury experience at the iconic Francis Marion Hotel, a beloved landmark in the heart of historic downtown. Enjoy a one-night overnight stay where timeless Southern elegance meets modern comfort—just steps from Charleston’s most charming streets, shopping, dining, and historic attractions.
Your stay is perfectly paired with breakfast for two at The Swamp Fox Restaurant, the hotel’s renowned dining destination, known for its classic Southern flavors and welcoming atmosphere—an ideal way to start your morning in the Holy City.
Perfect for a romantic escape, relaxing staycation, or special night out, this elegant package offers history, comfort, and true Charleston hospitality all in one memorable experience.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy a luxury downtown stay in one of Charleston’s most iconic hotels! ✨
Starting bid
⚾ Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays – Fenway Park Loge Box Tickets (4)
Value: $680
Experience the excitement of Major League Baseball at one of the most iconic ballparks in the world with four Loge Box tickets to see the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays at historic Fenway Park on Saturday, July 18.
These premium seats are located in the Loge Box, Row BB, Seats 1–4, offering excellent sightlines, close-up action, and a classic Fenway game-day atmosphere. Whether you’re watching a clutch at-bat, soaking in the crowd energy, or enjoying America’s favorite pastime with friends or family, these seats deliver an unforgettable baseball experience.
Perfect for die-hard Red Sox fans, a memorable group outing, or a bucket-list trip to Fenway, this package combines history, excitement, and top-tier seating for an incredible day at the ballpark.
Bid now for a chance to catch the Red Sox live at Fenway Park from outstanding Loge Box seats! ⚾✨
Starting bid
🖋️ $100 Tattoo Gift Certificate with Lil’ Round
Value: $100
Claim your chance to get inked by Lil’ Round, one of Charleston’s most respected, skilled, and in‑demand tattoo artists. Renowned for his exceptional craftsmanship, clean linework, and fully custom designs, Lil’ Round has earned a devoted following and a well‑deserved reputation as a true Charleston standout in the tattoo community.
Whether you're adding to an established collection or stepping into the world of tattoos for the very first time, this certificate gives you access to an artist known for creating meaningful, one‑of‑a‑kind pieces tailored to each client.
Don’t miss the opportunity to turn your next idea into wearable art created by a local legend!
Starting bid
⛳ Summerville Country Club – A Round of Golf for Four
Estimated Value: $300
Enjoy a classic Lowcountry golf experience with a round of golf for four at Summerville Country Club, one of the area’s most respected and scenic courses. Known for its well-maintained fairways, challenging layout, and welcoming atmosphere, this course offers an enjoyable round for golfers of all skill levels.
Perfect for a friendly foursome, business outing, or weekend escape, this package provides the opportunity to take in beautiful surroundings while enjoying a memorable day on the course. Whether you’re chasing birdies or simply soaking up the experience, Summerville Country Club delivers a timeless golf outing.
Ideal for golf enthusiasts and casual players alike, this round for four is a great way to connect, compete, and unwind.
Bid now for your chance to tee it up at Summerville Country Club with three friends! ⛳✨
Starting bid
🍝 Indaco Downtown Charleston – Dinner for Two Gift Certificate
Value: Up to $200
Enjoy an elevated Italian dining experience with a gift certificate for two at Indaco, one of downtown Charleston’s most celebrated restaurants. Known for its house-made pastas, wood-fired dishes, and thoughtfully crafted cocktails, Indaco blends rustic Italian flavors with modern Southern flair in a warm, stylish setting.
Located in the heart of historic downtown, Indaco offers the perfect backdrop for a romantic date night, special celebration, or unforgettable evening out. From expertly prepared seasonal dishes to an inviting atmosphere, every detail is designed to deliver an exceptional dining experience.
Perfect for food lovers and fine-dining enthusiasts, this dinner-for-two package promises an evening of incredible flavors and memorable moments.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy an outstanding Italian dining experience at Indaco in downtown Charleston! ✨🍷
Starting bid
🚗 White Horse Auto Wash – 6 Months of Car Wash Services
Estimated Value: $180
Keep your vehicle looking its best with six months of car wash services at White Horse Auto Wash. Known for quality service and attention to detail, White Horse Auto Wash helps protect your vehicle while keeping it clean, shiny, and road-ready year-round.
Whether you choose the convenience of regular washes or prefer to use the gift certificate at your own pace, this package is perfect for busy schedules, daily commuters, or anyone who loves driving a spotless car.
Ideal for car lovers and practical bidders alike, this offering delivers both value and convenience with a trusted local business.
Bid now for a chance to enjoy months of clean, polished driving with White Horse Auto Wash! ✨🚙
Starting bid
🎨 Original Folk Art Painting by Norma Schneeman (1987)
Estimated Value: $400
This evocative folk art–style canvas by American artist Norma Schneeman captures the timeless charm of 19th-century portraiture. Painted in 1987 and signed by the artist (“N. Schneeman 1987”), the piece features a solemn young girl in a deep red dress holding a handmade cloth doll, rendered in a style that pays homage to early American traditions.
The doll—reminiscent of handcrafted cloth dolls historically created in Black communities—adds powerful cultural depth and storytelling to this nostalgic scene. The painting is housed in a handmade wooden frame with a distressed finish, enhancing its vintage character and authenticity.
A meaningful and beautifully detailed work, this piece will strongly resonate with collectors of Americana, folk art, and culturally rooted storytelling.
Dimensions: 15” x 19”
Starting bid
🧱 $100 Red Brick Tattoo Gift Certificate with Artist Eric Roellig
Value: $100
Experience top‑tier tattoo artistry with a $100 gift certificate to Red Brick Tattoo, home to some of Charleston’s most talented and creative artists. This certificate is valid specifically with Eric Roellig, known for his precision, bold style, and ability to bring custom concepts to life with exceptional detail and craftsmanship.
Whether you're planning your next addition or venturing into your very first tattoo, Eric’s skill, professionalism, and artistic vision make every piece a standout. His work is trusted by collectors and newcomers alike, offering a tattoo experience that feels both personal and unforgettable.
A perfect chance to invest in high‑quality, meaningful, and expertly executed body art.
Starting bid
🍳 $100 Gift Certificate to Eggs Up Grill
Value: $100
Start your morning right with a $100 gift certificate to Eggs Up Grill, one of the Lowcountry’s favorite spots for fresh, comforting, Southern‑style breakfast and brunch. From fluffy omelets and golden waffles to hearty lunch plates and classic comfort foods, Eggs Up Grill is known for friendly service, generous portions, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.
Perfect for a family breakfast outing, a relaxed weekend brunch, or a delicious midday pick‑me‑up, this certificate offers something for everyone—no matter what you’re craving.
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a meal that always feels like home!
Starting bid
💇♂️ The Charleston Salon – Men’s Haircut Package (3 Cuts + Product)
Value: $150+
Enjoy premium grooming with this three‑cut men’s haircut package from The Charleston Salon, one of Charleston’s most trusted destinations for expert styling and refined men’s grooming. This package includes three professional men’s haircuts along with a high‑quality styling product, ensuring you stay sharp, polished, and perfectly maintained for weeks to come.
Known for precision cuts, modern techniques, and exceptional service, The Charleston Salon provides a tailored experience designed to elevate your look—whether you prefer a clean classic style or something fresh and contemporary.
A fantastic choice for anyone who appreciates consistent, high‑level grooming and a reliably great cut every time.
Starting bid
Value: $400
Bring tranquility into your home with this beautifully framed ocean‑themed canvas, featuring a serene shoreline scene with rolling waves, soft horizon light, and subtle texture throughout. The piece is set in a high‑quality, multi‑layered wooden frame with muted coastal tones that perfectly complement the calming blues of the artwork.
This coastal canvas is ideal for anyone who loves timeless seascapes, soothing décor, or art that brings a peaceful, refined atmosphere to any room. With its detailed brushwork, excellent condition, and professionally finished frame, it serves as both a striking décor statement and a versatile addition to your home or office.
A wonderful choice for collectors, coastal décor enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates beautifully framed artwork that elevates a space.
Starting bid
🏒 Carolina Stingrays- 4 Pack of Tickets
Value: $170
Enjoy a thrilling night of professional hockey with four (4) tickets to a Carolina Stingrays game! Whether you're a lifelong fan or experiencing the excitement for the first time, this package guarantees fast‑paced action, family‑friendly entertainment, and an unforgettable game‑day atmosphere. A perfect outing for friends, family, or anyone who loves live sports!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!