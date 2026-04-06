FACE's Silent Auction- Chameleon Campaign

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Enjoy an unforgettable night of hockey and community as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings! This package includes 2 premium box seats, offering a fantastic view of the action.
Relax and cheer on the Bolts while enjoying complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Be part of a special evening that celebrates neurodiversity while supporting FACE and its mission. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience NHL action in style for a meaningful cause!
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Treat your vehicle to a premium clean with Big Dan’s Signature Auto-Graph x5 wash. This top-tier package features advanced graphene protection that helps repel dirt, water, and contaminants while delivering a deep, long-lasting shine. Designed for superior results, it enhances your car’s finish, keeps it cleaner longer, and adds an extra layer of protection against the elements.
Perfect for anyone who loves a spotless, glossy ride—this is more than a car wash, it’s next-level care for your vehicle!
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Bring the vineyard to your home with this exclusive, private wine tasting experience for up to 12 guests! A professional Wine Consultant will guide you through a curated selection of premium wines from around the world, offering insights on flavor, regions, and pairings. Enjoy a fun, interactive evening filled with learning, laughter, and unforgettable memories.
This experience includes 8 samplings of wine during a relaxed, in-home session—perfect for entertaining friends or celebrating a special occasion. Discover unique wines you won’t find in stores while supporting a great cause!
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Score big with 4 tickets to a 2026 USF Football game! Bring your crew and enjoy the thrill of Bulls football live at Raymond James Stadium—great seats, great energy, and a great time guaranteed.
Package includes:
Starting bid
Explore Tampa Bay’s vibrant craft beer scene with this fun and flexible Brew Bus experience for four guests! Enjoy a unique hop-on, hop-off public bus tour that takes you to some of the area’s best local breweries and bars.
Sit back, relax, and let Brew Bus handle the driving while you sample craft brews, discover new favorites, and soak in the local flavor. With designated stops along the route, you can customize your adventure and explore at your own pace.
Package includes:
Perfect for a group outing, date, or a fun experience with friends—cheers to a great time in Tampa Bay!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!