FACE's Silent Auction- Chameleon Campaign

Enjoy an unforgettable night of hockey and community as the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Detroit Red Wings! This package includes 2 premium box seats, offering a fantastic view of the action.

Relax and cheer on the Bolts while enjoying complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Be part of a special evening that celebrates neurodiversity while supporting FACE and its mission. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience NHL action in style for a meaningful cause!