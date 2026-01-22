FACES Summer Medical Academy 2026

Get ready for an action-packed summer at FACES Summer Medical Academy. From getting certified in Mental Health First Aid to mastering suturing and wound care, plus field trips to state-of-the-art health facilities, there’s no shortage of excitement and learning opportunities awaiting you during this two-week program. You will develop professional health skills and earn certifications to boost your resume, engage with health experts in training and problem-based learning, expand your knowledge of health practice and career opportunities, have fun while building strong leadership and teamwork skills, and form strong relationships with peers also interested in health careers.