SoulFest II





🎉- Get ready for SOUL FEST II 🎉





Join us at Morehouse College on October 26, 2024, for an experience like no other—where culture, community, and fun come together at the best homecoming celebration in the world. 🌟





Bigger and better than ever, this year’s SOUL FEST is powered by incredible sponsors like T&T Farms, Google, YouTube Black, and more! 🎤🎶 Whether you're here for the music, the vibes, or the connections, let the celebration hit your SOUL.









Mark your calendars and get ready to vibe with us. You don’t want to miss it! 🔥





#SOULFESTII #TheCommission #MorehouseCollege #TandTFarms #Google #YouTubeBlack #AtlantaEvents