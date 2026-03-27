Facilitation Workshop

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About this event
Wood tepi has several embellishments, plus a large portion of intricate beading in kené patterns, and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.
Wood tepi is partially wrapped with fabric (snake skin or kené pattern), plus a small portion of intricate beading in kené patterns, and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.
Wood tepi has a small gem and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.
Please select this option only if you plan to bring your own tepi to use.
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