Church of Gaia

Hosted by

Church of Gaia

About this event

Facilitation Workshop

4248 E 8th Ave

Spokane, WA 99202, USA

Workshop + Beaded Tepi with Feathers
$75

Wood tepi has several embellishments, plus a large portion of intricate beading in kené patterns, and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.

Workshop + Fabric Wrapped Tepi with Feathers
$60

Wood tepi is partially wrapped with fabric (snake skin or kené pattern), plus a small portion of intricate beading in kené patterns, and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.

Workshop + Simple Tepi with Feathers
$55

Wood tepi has a small gem and various colored feathers. A few styles are offered and will be "first come, first serve" as people make their selection.

Workshop + Use Your Own Tepi
$30

Please select this option only if you plan to bring your own tepi to use.

Add a donation for Church of Gaia

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