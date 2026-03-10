NOTE: WiFi is NOT available onsite at this time.





Facility rental cost is $200.00 per day unless agreed upon by both parties with an additional cost of $50.00 for utilities. A refundable cleaning deposit of $50.00 is required. This deposit will be returned after the building has been inspected by a post representative. This agreement is for use of Aberdeen American Legion Post 72.





As follows:

1/2 Hour Set Up Time

4 Hours of Use

1/2 Hour for Break Down and Clean Up





Use of Property - Rental of the site includes the use of the entire inside of the Hall and restrooms.

Use of the property is available from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. All festivities including amplified music must conclude no later than 9:30 P.M. weekdays and weekend nights, subject to change. The capacity of the hall is 50 person maximum. Due to fire and safety codes and limitations set by North Carolina regulations, the above rules are strictly enforced and may be subject to change. Setup time and wrap up time for events are limited to 1/2 hour before and 1/2 hour after unless otherwise agreed upon by the Post. The Hall rental only gives the renter use of the hall for putting on a performance or holding an event. It does not restrict access to the post by other members or nonmembers (in case of open to public events). Post access will only be made private upon agreement between renter and management. The American Legion is absolutely non-political and shall not be used for the dissemination of participle principles nor for the promotion or candidacy of any person seeking public office or preferment.

Open Flame - No cooking is allowed in the hall area. Buffet lines are allowed. Grills are not permitted. The use of propane heaters inside the building or outside on the cement and on the patio are prohibited. Fire extinguishers are placed throughout the building.





Parking requirements - Parking is limited to the street and the adjoining lot.





Smoking - No smoking, E-Cigarette, Vaping, or similar devices are allowed inside the building. Smoking, E-Cigarette, Vaping, etc. of any type is only allowed in the designated smoking area along the sidewalk in front of the building near cigarette butt containers. All cigarette butts must be put in the smoking disposal containers.



