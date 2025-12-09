Facility Reservation

Refund Policy

All payments made to A Hopeful Encounter, Inc. for venue reservations are non-refundable. By submitting payment, the renting party acknowledges and agrees that all fees are final.





Pricing and Agreement

Rental pricing is established through a written agreement between the Venue Coordinator and the renting party. Submission of payment constitutes acceptance of the agreed-upon terms, conditions, and pricing.





California Compliance Notice

This policy is intended to comply with applicable California contract and consumer protection laws. Exceptions may only be made if required by law or if explicitly authorized in writing by A Hopeful Encounter, Inc.