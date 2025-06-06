Offered by

Moyaone Association Inc

About this shop

Facility Usage & Rental Information

Security Deposit
$250

YOU MUST ADD THIS TO YOUR PURCHASE!

The $250 security fee shall be submitted prior to any approved event for any clean-up or damage done by the event. If no damage or excessive clean-up is incurred the fee shall be returned after the event by the Moyaone Comptroller.

Wagner Community Center Member Rate
$15

$15/hour. Chose the number of hours in the purchase quantity

Hollyfield Pavilion and Tiki Bar
$15

$15/hour. Chose the number of hours in the purchase quantity

Community Commons Kitchen Member Rate
$5

Rent the kitchen. Select the number of hours in the quantity

Moyaone Pool (business hours)
$5

$5/person Put the number of people in the quantity.

Moyaone Pool (after business hours)
$100

$100/hour Put the number of HOURS in the quantity.

Moyaone Court and Play Fields (member rate)
$10

put the number of hours in the quantity.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!