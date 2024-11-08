Facility Use - Fellowship Hall

Use of Fellowship Hall for Family event. User Contact is Brenda Trulear. Under “Support the 100% free platform we use”, change to “other”
As an option, you may also choose to pay through Zelle if payment is less than $500. You may use multiple separate Zelle payments if desired. Pay to Enon Baptist Church xxxx8617 or (703)855-8617.
Use of Fellowship Hall for Family event. User Contact is Brenda Trulear. Under “Support the 100% free platform we use”, change to “other”
As an option, you may also choose to pay through Zelle if payment is less than $500. You may use multiple separate Zelle payments if desired. Pay to Enon Baptist Church xxxx8617 or (703)855-8617.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!