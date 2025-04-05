FACVC - Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night 2025

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

FACVC Dodger Package (Bus + Special Event Ticket)
$130
Tickets are $130/pp. This special event package includes: • Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium (Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo) • 1 special event ticket to the 6/3 Dodger vs Mets game in a designated group seating area • 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey
*SOLD OUT* FACVC Dodger(Game Ticket) *PRICE INCREASE 5/1)
$105
Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $105/pp.
*SOLD OUT* FACVC Dodger (Game Ticket Only)
$90
Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $90/pp.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing