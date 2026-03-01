Filipino American Council of Ventura County, Inc.

Hosted by

Filipino American Council of Ventura County, Inc.

About this event

FACVC - Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night 2026

1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

FACVC Dodger Package (Bus + Special Event Ticket)
$145

Tickets are $145/pp. This special event package includes:

• Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium
(Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo)
• 1 special event ticket to the 6/3 Dodger vs Mets game in a designated group seating area
• 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey

FACVC Dodger(Game Ticket ONLY)
$109

Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $109/pp

Add a donation for Filipino American Council of Ventura County, Inc.

$

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