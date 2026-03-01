FACVC - Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night 2026

Tickets are $145/pp. This special event package includes:



• Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium

(Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo)

• 1 special event ticket to the 6/3 Dodger vs Mets game in a designated group seating area

• 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey