FACVC - Dodgers Filipino Heritage Night 2026

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About this event
Tickets are $145/pp. This special event package includes:
• Round-trip transportation from Ventura County to Dodger Stadium
(Meeting time will be at 3:00pm. Meeting location: Camarillo Park & Ride off Las Posas/101 Fwy - 527 Park N Ride Rd., Camarillo)
• 1 special event ticket to the 6/3 Dodger vs Mets game in a designated group seating area
• 1 exclusive Filipino Heritage Night Dodgers jersey
Want to meet us there, but still want a ticket? $109/pp
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