2024 7th Annual N.T.C. Charity Golf Classic

We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".
We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".
Team Registration
$400
We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".
We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".
Add a donation for Neighborhood Transformation Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!