2024 7th Annual N.T.C. Charity Golf Classic

We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".

We've partnered with Zeffy, a no-cost platform, for ticket sales. At checkout, you will be prompted to make a completely optional contribution to Zeffy to cover their administrative costs. To bypass this, select "Other" in dropdown and enter "0".

More details...