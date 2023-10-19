American Legion Riders Hardin 113
War on Terror Veterans Honors Dinner

1251 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY 42701, USA

American Legion Riders Hardin 113 host an appreciation and honors evening for veterans of the Gulf War and the Global War on Terror.


Event Details:

Date: October 19, 2023, 2 dinner service options available

Location: American Legion Post 113

                  1251 Ring Road

                  Elizabethtown, KY 42701

 

Tickets are required and are free.  You can secure your ticket through the event website at alrky113.org/veteranshonorsdinner starting August 15, 2023 through October 1, 2023 or sold out.

 

Veterans may bring a guest (both must have tickets) and each dinner service will host 300 guests. 


