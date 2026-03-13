Hosted by

The Tower Fund, Inc.

About this event

The Tower Fund Fantasy Gala

13600 Xavier Ln

Broomfield, CO 80023, USA

General Admission
$250

General Admission includes entry to the Fantasy Gala and full access to the evening’s experiences, including live music, dancing, medieval-inspired food and drinks, vendors, and the photo booth. Tattoos will be available for an additional small artist fee.

VIP Donor
$350

VIP Donor includes everything in General Admission, plus priority access to select experiences, including skip-the-line access for tattoos (additional small artist fee) and more to be announced soon.

By choosing a VIP ticket, you are making a deeper contribution to The Tower Fund and the women it supports. This tier is for those who want to give a little more and be part of something meaningful.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!