The Tower Fund Fantasy Gala

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About this event
General Admission includes entry to the Fantasy Gala and full access to the evening’s experiences, including live music, dancing, medieval-inspired food and drinks, vendors, and the photo booth. Tattoos will be available for an additional small artist fee.
VIP Donor includes everything in General Admission, plus priority access to select experiences, including skip-the-line access for tattoos (additional small artist fee) and more to be announced soon.
By choosing a VIP ticket, you are making a deeper contribution to The Tower Fund and the women it supports. This tier is for those who want to give a little more and be part of something meaningful.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!