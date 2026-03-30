FaeryCon Vendor spaces

tiny priced teeshirt for you, and we Hope you can pick it up at one of our earlier events and start WEARING IT. Five bucks is fine! We want you wearing it around!

Please add $3 for 2XX OR 3XXX as they do cost extra to print.They don't run small, so an XL might fit.

Pick up at May Day at Rocky Point, May 2&3, Greenbelt Greenman Festival, May 9&10, Enchanted Creatures Homecoming Ball July 18, Free Spirit Gathering August 4-7.... Enchanted Fairy Festival Sept 19, or Nina's house in NE Baltimore.