FaeryCon Vendor spaces

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About this event
tiny priced teeshirt for you, and we Hope you can pick it up at one of our earlier events and start WEARING IT. Five bucks is fine! We want you wearing it around!
Please add $3 for 2XX OR 3XXX as they do cost extra to print.They don't run small, so an XL might fit.
Pick up at May Day at Rocky Point, May 2&3, Greenbelt Greenman Festival, May 9&10, Enchanted Creatures Homecoming Ball July 18, Free Spirit Gathering August 4-7.... Enchanted Fairy Festival Sept 19, or Nina's house in NE Baltimore.
Most 10x10s will be open during the balls.
table supplied by hotel
most these spaces are on the Mezzanine, and will be open in the evening unless you bring a cloth to cover it. Some tables available in the Ballroom.
This gives you access to everything on the full weekend pass. You are allowed to wander freely selling your wares, at the balls, at the dinners, during the day. It does not come with food at the dinners - those cost us an arm and a leg from the hotel, but you can ply your wares! You can also rest whenever you want; you are not obliged to be out at any particular time.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!