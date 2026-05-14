Fair Category/Award Sponsorship

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This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.
This will provide a $50 cash award and a plaque for the highest scoring project in the junior division.
This will provide a $75 cash award and a plaque for the 4th highest scoring project in the senior division (2nd ISEF alternate).
This will provide a $100 cash award and a plaque for the 3rd highest scoring project in the senior division (1st ISEF alternate).
This will provide a $250 cash award and a plaque for the 2nd highest scoring project in the senior division (ISEF finalist).
This will provide a $500 cash award and a plaque for the highest scoring project in the senior division (ISEF finalist).
This will provide travel, meals, hotel, and competition registration for an ISEF finalist.
This would provide a fair t-shirt for each finalist.
You can design your own special award to be presented to a project of your choosing. Select the title and determine the selection criteria, division, and other factors yourself. Please contact us to develop a special award. There is a $50 minimum.
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