Missouri Tri County Science And Engineering Fair

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Missouri Tri County Science And Engineering Fair

Fair Category/Award Sponsorship

JR Animal Science
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Animal Science
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Behavioral Science
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Behavioral Science
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Biochemistry/Chemistry
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Biochemistry/Chemistry
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Cellular Biology
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Cellular Biology
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Computer Science/Mathematics
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Computer Science/Mathematics
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Environmental Science
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Environmental Science
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Engineering
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Engineering
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Physics and Astronomy
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Physics and Astronomy
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Plant Science
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Plant Science
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

JR Medicine and Health
$100

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

SR Medicine and Health
$250

This sponsorship would provide a plaque and medal for the first place category winner, and medals for second and third place. Sponsor's name will appear on signage for the category and fair promotional materials and website.

Overall Top Project - JR
$200

This will provide a $50 cash award and a plaque for the highest scoring project in the junior division.

Overall 4th Place - SR
$200

This will provide a $75 cash award and a plaque for the 4th highest scoring project in the senior division (2nd ISEF alternate).

Overall 3rd Place - SR
$300

This will provide a $100 cash award and a plaque for the 3rd highest scoring project in the senior division (1st ISEF alternate).

Overall 2nd Place - SR
$500

This will provide a $250 cash award and a plaque for the 2nd highest scoring project in the senior division (ISEF finalist).

Overall 1st Place - SR
$1,000

This will provide a $500 cash award and a plaque for the highest scoring project in the senior division (ISEF finalist).

ISEF Finalist Trip
$4,000

This will provide travel, meals, hotel, and competition registration for an ISEF finalist.

Finalist T-shirts
$1,000

This would provide a fair t-shirt for each finalist.

Special Award
$50

You can design your own special award to be presented to a project of your choosing. Select the title and determine the selection criteria, division, and other factors yourself. Please contact us to develop a special award. There is a $50 minimum.

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