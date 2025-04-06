form_archived

FAIR Floral Sale

4" mini roses $18 item
$18
6.5" Begonia Pink item
Comes in Coral, Pink, Yellow and Orange
6.5" Begonia Yellow item
6.5" Begonia Coral item
6.5" Begonia Orange item
4.5" Daisy-A-Day item
Assorted, can not pick or request color. When you pick up you can pick the color you want based on availability.
2.5" Mini Bloomers item
2.5" Mixed Mini Succulents item
10" Supertunia Glitterati hanging basket item
10" Fuchsia Mix hanging basket item
10" Bermuda Sun hanging basket item
10" Boston Fern hanging basket item
12" Sunpatiens Planter item
Assorted Pinks, you can pick the one you like when you pick up based on what is left.
12" Wisteria Lane Planter item
12" Island in the Sun Planter item
12" Pink Lemonade Planter item
8.5" Geranium Planter Coral item
Comes in Coral, Hot Pink, Pink, Red
8.5" Geranium Planter Hot Pink item
Comes in Coral, Hot Pink, Pink, Red
8.5" Geranium Planter Pink item
Comes in Coral, Hot Pink, Pink, Red
8.5" Geranium Planter Red item
Comes in Coral, Hot Pink, Pink, Red

