California Association Of Black Real Estate Professionals

Hosted by

California Association Of Black Real Estate Professionals

About this event

BAY AREA REALTORS® Ride Together

2495 Bancroft Way

Berkeley, CA 94720, USA

San Mateo County Association Bus and Ticket
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the San Mateo Association of REALTORS® only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

San Mateo County Association of REALTORS®

850 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA 94401


Pick Up time:7:00 AM - Departure: 7:15  AM



San Francisco Association Bus and Ticket
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

San Francisco Association of REALTORS®

301 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102


Pick Up time: 8:00 AM - Departure: 8:15 AM




Bay East Association Bus and Ticket
Free

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the Bay East Association of REALTORS® only.


No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.


Pick Up Location:

Bay East Association of REALTORS®

7021 Koll Center Parkway, Pleasanton, CA 94566


Pick Up time: 7:30 AM - Departure: 7:45 AM



Bridge AOR C.A.R. Fair Housing Event Ticket Only
Free

Participation Requirement:

Participation is limited to REALTOR® members of the BRIDGE Association of REALTORS® ONLY!


"Bridge AOR will reimburse MEMBERS for parking or rideshare expenses for those who attend the event and confirm their attendance on-site."

No-Show Policy:
Failure to show up or cancel 72 hours prior will incur a $50 CANCELLATION FEE.

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