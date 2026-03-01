BAY AREA REALTORS® Ride Together

Participation Requirement:

This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the San Mateo Association of REALTORS® only.





No-Show Policy:

Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.





Pick Up Location:

San Mateo County Association of REALTORS®

850 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA 94401





Pick Up time:7:00 AM - Departure: 7:15 AM







