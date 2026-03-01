BAY AREA REALTORS® Ride Together

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About this event
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the San Mateo Association of REALTORS® only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
San Mateo County Association of REALTORS®
850 Woodside Way, San Mateo, CA 94401
Pick Up time:7:00 AM - Departure: 7:15 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the San Francisco Association of REALTORS® only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
San Francisco Association of REALTORS®
301 Grove St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Pick Up time: 8:00 AM - Departure: 8:15 AM
Participation Requirement:
This transportation opportunity is available to REALTOR® members of the Bay East Association of REALTORS® only.
No-Show Policy:
Due to limited seating and sponsored transportation, a $50 no-show fee will be charged to any registered REALTOR® who reserves a seat but does not attend or cancel in advance.
Pick Up Location:
Bay East Association of REALTORS®
7021 Koll Center Parkway, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pick Up time: 7:30 AM - Departure: 7:45 AM
Participation Requirement:
Participation is limited to REALTOR® members of the BRIDGE Association of REALTORS® ONLY!
"Bridge AOR will reimburse MEMBERS for parking or rideshare expenses for those who attend the event and confirm their attendance on-site."
No-Show Policy:
Failure to show up or cancel 72 hours prior will incur a $50 CANCELLATION FEE.
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