Peaceworks

Offered by

Peaceworks

About this shop

Fair Trade Coffee

Dark Roast - Ground item
Dark Roast - Ground
$13

GROUND - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.

0
Dark Roast - Whole Bean item
Dark Roast - Whole Bean
$13

WHOLE BEANS - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our Partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.

0
Decaf - Ground item
Decaf - Ground
$13

GROUND DECAF - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.

0
Decaf - Whole Bean item
Decaf - Whole Bean
$13

WHOLE BEANS - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our Partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!