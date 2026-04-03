Fair Trade Coffee

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About this shop
GROUND - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.
WHOLE BEANS - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our Partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.
GROUND DECAF - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.
WHOLE BEANS - Dark roast organic coffee, grown by our Partners in El Porvenir. Imported and roasted by Building New Hope.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!