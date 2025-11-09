Breakfast in Whoville

Hosted by
About this event
8:00am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
8:30am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
9:00am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
9:30am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
10:00am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
10:30am arrival
Please purchase a ticket for every person who will be attending (children 2 and under are free).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!