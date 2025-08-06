Fairbrook PTO
eventClosed
Fairbrook Frenzy Sponsorship
260 N Fairfield Rd
Beavercreek, OH 45430, USA
addExtraDonation
$
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Largest logo placement
on the back of the t-shirt
Largest, full color logo on the banner at the event
Social media shout-outs (minimum 3 times leading up to event)
Logo on PTO website with link through June 2026
Recognition in school newsletter (before and after event)
Optional promo materials distributed at the event
Largest logo placement
on the back of the t-shirt
Largest, full color logo on the banner at the event
Social media shout-outs (minimum 3 times leading up to event)
Logo on PTO website with link through June 2026
Recognition in school newsletter (before and after event)
Optional promo materials distributed at the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Gold Sponsor
$500
Medium, single color logo on the banner at the event
Social media shout-out (minimum 2 times)
Logo on PTO website through June 2026
Recognition in school newsletter after the event
Medium, single color logo on the banner at the event
Social media shout-out (minimum 2 times)
Logo on PTO website through June 2026
Recognition in school newsletter after the event
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Silver Sponsor
$250
Small logo
on the back of the t-shirt
Small, single color logo on the banner at the event
One social media thank-you post
Name listed on PTO website
Small logo
on the back of the t-shirt
Small, single color logo on the banner at the event
One social media thank-you post
Name listed on PTO website
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Bronze Sponsor
$100
Business name
listed (text only) on the back of the t-shirt
Name only on the banner at the event
Group thank-you post on social media
Business name
listed (text only) on the back of the t-shirt
Name only on the banner at the event
Group thank-you post on social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout