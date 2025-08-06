eventClosed

Fairbrook Frenzy Sponsorship

260 N Fairfield Rd

Beavercreek, OH 45430, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
  • Largest logo placement on the back of the t-shirt
  • Largest, full color logo on the banner at the event
  • Social media shout-outs (minimum 3 times leading up to event)
  • Logo on PTO website with link through June 2026
  • Recognition in school newsletter (before and after event)
  • Optional promo materials distributed at the event
Gold Sponsor
$500
  • Medium, single color logo on the banner at the event
  • Social media shout-out (minimum 2 times)
  • Logo on PTO website through June 2026
  • Recognition in school newsletter after the event
Silver Sponsor
$250
  • Small logo on the back of the t-shirt
  • Small, single color logo on the banner at the event
  • One social media thank-you post
  • Name listed on PTO website
Bronze Sponsor
$100
  • Business name listed (text only) on the back of the t-shirt
  • Name only on the banner at the event
  • Group thank-you post on social media

