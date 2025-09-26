Early 2026 Audience Tickets: Faire du Well - A Skagit Valley Renaissance Faire June 13-14, 2026 Mt Vernon WA (Skagit County Fairgrounds)

Ticket #1 - (This Menu)

Start your Audience Ticket Choices with Ticket # 2. Early Bird Tickets must be purchased before the end of 2025. On Jan 1, 2026, some items may no longer be available, or may be 25% to 50% or more expensive. Get your tickets before the end of 2025 and SAVE! (and give us working capital):-)

Ticket # 2 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day.

(Saturday June 13, 2026)

Ticket # 3 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day.

(Sunday June 14, 2026)

Ticket # 4 - 1 Person (no car) WEEKEND PASS

Ticket # 5 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day. SATURDAY June 13, 2026. PLUS CAR PARKING for that day.

Ticket # 6 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day. SUNDAY June 14, 2026. PLUS CAR PARKING for that day.

Ticket # 7 - Single Person & Car - BOTH Sat & Sun

Ticket # 8 - FIVE People + 1 Car, BOTH Days. RESERVED PARKING SPACE.

Ticket # 9 - One RV with Water/Elect Hookup + One Car. Park FRIDAY - SUNDAY Evening, Up to 10 PEOPLE.

Ticket # 10 - Grand Parade Shout Out

Ticket # 11 - WSF T-Shirts (Pre-Order)

Ticket # 12 - 10 Faire Trade Tokens (a $50.00 Value) Good for Trade (not cashing out)

Ticket # 13 - Costume (Tabard) Day Rental.

Ticket # 14 - Reserve your limited edition WSF Faire du Well Branded Period Drinking Vessel. Available for pick up at the WSF Info Booth. Write us for a JPEG of the design.



These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up as of 02/28/2026. Please, Pre-Purchase Yours NOW!





Faire Hours:

Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM

Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours

"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.

Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM