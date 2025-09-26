Early 2026 Audience Tickets: Faire du Well - A Skagit Valley Renaissance Faire June 13-14, 2026 Mt Vernon WA (Skagit County Fairgrounds)

Hosted by
About this event
Start your Audience Ticket Choices with Ticket # 2. Early Bird Tickets must be purchased before the end of 2025. On Jan 1, 2026, some items may no longer be available, or may be 25% to 50% or more expensive. Get your tickets before the end of 2025 and SAVE! (and give us working capital):-)
Ticket # 2 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day.
(Saturday June 13, 2026)
Ticket # 3 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day.
(Sunday June 14, 2026)
Ticket # 4 - 1 Person (no car) WEEKEND PASS
Ticket # 5 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day. SATURDAY June 13, 2026. PLUS CAR PARKING for that day.
Ticket # 6 - 1 (ONE) Person. 1 (ONE) Day. SUNDAY June 14, 2026. PLUS CAR PARKING for that day.
Ticket # 7 - Single Person & Car - BOTH Sat & Sun
Ticket # 8 - FIVE People + 1 Car, BOTH Days. RESERVED PARKING SPACE.
Ticket # 9 - One RV with Water/Elect Hookup + One Car. Park FRIDAY - SUNDAY Evening, Up to 10 PEOPLE.
Ticket # 10 - Grand Parade Shout Out
Ticket # 11 - WSF T-Shirts (Pre-Order)
Ticket # 12 - 10 Faire Trade Tokens (a $50.00 Value) Good for Trade (not cashing out)
Ticket # 13 - Costume (Tabard) Day Rental.
Ticket # 14 - Reserve your limited edition WSF Faire du Well Branded Period Drinking Vessel. Available for pick up at the WSF Info Booth. Write us for a JPEG of the design.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up as of 02/28/2026. Please, Pre-Purchase Yours NOW!
Faire Hours:
Saturday June 13, 2026. 10:00 AM-6:30 PM
Saturday June 13, 2026 After Hours
"ALL TALENT TALENT SHOW" 7:00 PM-8:30 PM. $10.00 Cover Charge.
Sunday June 14, 2026 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Grants entry to the event for Saturday June 13, 2026 ONLY! Walk In Only (no parking included) Wear a Costume if you would like. Walk in the gate. Welcome for a Full Day of Merriment on SATURDAY June 13, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026 to $20 per day (parking extra). Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Grants entry to the event for SUNDAY June 14, 2026 ONLY! Walk In Only (no parking included) Wear a Costume if you would like. Walk in the gate. Welcome for a Full Day of Merriment on SUNDAY June 14, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026 to $20 per day (parking extra). Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Walk Into the Faire (no parking) WEEKEND PASS. Good for both Saturday AND Sunday. (Early 2026 Ticket) Prices go up to $35 for this ticket on 03/01/2026 so Buy Yours Now, Please!
Grants entry to the event for SATURDAY, June 13, 2026 to One (1) Person. INCLUDES GENERAL PARKING FOR ONE CAR (no trailers)
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Grants entry to the event SUNDAY June 14, 2026 to ONE (1) Person. INCLUDES GENERAL PARKING FOR ONE CAR (no trailers)
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Good for BOTH DAYS! Good for One Person and One Car for BOTH days. Please feel free to Wear a Costume and Park your Car on site both days. Welcome to TWO FULL DAYS Merriment! June 13 & 14, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
BOTH Days (June 13 & 14, 2026) Entry for FIVE People in one vehicle (no trailers), PLUS Pre-Paid Parking in the NOBLE parking area (closer to the Faire Entrance.) Leaving and Re-Entry OK! (with your parking space RESERVED for both days).
(Singly, 5 people X $15 a day for 2 days = $150. Parking for two days = $20. Total $170. ROYAL COUSINS TICKET COST = $140.)
Save $30.00!
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
COME EARLY!
Bring ONE RV (Trailer, or Camper, or Motorhome) and one additional single vehicle (Passenger Truck or Car) and up to 10 PEOPLE. Electrical & Water Hookup Provided.
YOU GET TO:
PARK & SET UP FRIDAY (after 11:AM) at an RV Reserved Spot with Electrical and Water Hookups, plus space for that extra car. (Worth $250 ($75 RV Hook up X 3 Days + ($10 (2nd Car Parking) X 3 days) (+$30 = $280) be there Friday and Saturday Nights, and all day Sunday (until 8:00 PM). Watch the Faire be set up!
GET 10 (TEN) FAIRE WEEKEND ENTRANCES (with departure and re-entry ability) (Worth $300, so WORTH $580 TOTAL! For only $400. (Early 2026 price)
(Plus a Royal Court Picnic (you gotta bring your own food, tho. Allergies and all). We Even Provide Entertainment!
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Get Listed in our "THANKS To" on our Website and our TOWNE CRIER will Verbally Call your Name out, thanking you while on the Grand March each day at Noon. (NOT AN ENTRANCE PASS NOR A PARKING PASS. THIS IS JUST A DONATION that gets your name, or your proclamation, announced.
E-mail us with your name or announcement. Include your ticket Number, please.
Our T-Shirt Design. Pre-Order!
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
NOT FOR RESALE
Every Merchant and Bard at Faire du Well will accept these Faire Trade Tokens/Coins of the Realm. Hand Minted, made of Brass, these coins' face replicates the face of the most popular gold coin of Queen Elizabeth's Reign - the "Angel". Get 10 Coins ($50 worth) for the price of 9 ($45). Good for Trade only, not 'cash back'.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Limit 10 ($90) per customer.
You want to be "Part of the Royal Population", a 'Citizen', not just a Visitor. Rent one of our "Toss over your head, belt, and HUZZAH!" Costumes and You are Dressed to IMPRESS!!! A Tabard will be reserved for when you arrive. Price is for One Day Only! (An ID will required to be left while you have the costume and it will be returned when you check the costume back in. If a Costume is lost or damaged, a $100 fee will be charged.)
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
If you wish to Rent or Buy a full costume BEFORE the Faire, go to "A Masquerade Costumes" in Redmond WA and show them your confirmation e-mail for the purchase of any Entrance Ticket level, and they will give you 20% off the price of rental/purchase of a costume. https://amasquerade.com/
See the Notice on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/nrqCg1JIDKI
You wish to Toast our Royalty and remember your Time at Faire du Well with a branded Period Ceramic Drinking Vessel. ( Write us for an image. ) Hand-created, glazed, and fired. Only a Limited Supply is available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!