Fairfield-Fairfield Crest Swim Club Memberships

Single Adult Membership item
Single Adult Membership
$405

$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23

Senior 65+ get a $125 discount code: SENIOR

2 Adult Membership item
2 Adult Membership
$565

$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23

Same Household

Senior 65+ get a $125 discount code: SENIOR

Child Membership item
Child Membership
$35

Cost per child over the age of 3 (children under 3 are free); No charge after 3 children

Student Membership item
Student Membership
$125

$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23


Ages 5-18 and sponsored by a member

Additional Adult item
Additional Adult
$160

Per additional adult in the same household


$85 discount code for Caregivers (grandparents, babysitter, etc): CARE

Maintenence Fee item
Maintenence Fee
$50

Donation for painting, repairs, powerwashing, and landscaping if you are unable to attend a 4 hour workday.

Bond or Certificate item
Bond or Certificate
$350

One-time fee due in your 2nd year of membership.


Bonds are refundable; Certificates are non-refundable.


Coupon code CERT for $150 discount

