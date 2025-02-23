Fairfield-Fairfield Crest Swim Club Memberships

Offered by
About this shop
$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23
Senior 65+ get a $125 discount code: SENIOR
$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23
Same Household
Senior 65+ get a $125 discount code: SENIOR
Cost per child over the age of 3 (children under 3 are free); No charge after 3 children
$25 early bird discount rate applied until 5/23
Ages 5-18 and sponsored by a member
Per additional adult in the same household
$85 discount code for Caregivers (grandparents, babysitter, etc): CARE
Donation for painting, repairs, powerwashing, and landscaping if you are unable to attend a 4 hour workday.
One-time fee due in your 2nd year of membership.
Bonds are refundable; Certificates are non-refundable.
Coupon code CERT for $150 discount
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!