Fairfield Youth Football & Cheer 6th Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
(Individual Registration per Golfer)
18 holes of golf + cart
BBQ lunch
Course Contests
Raffle Prizes
Silent Auction
Awards Banquet
Golfer Swag Bag
Drink Token & More!
11:30 am Registration & Lunch
1:00 pm Shotgun Start
6:00 pm Cocktails
6:30 pm Awards Dinner & Raffle
6:00pm cocktails
6:30pm Awards Dinner, Silent Auction & Raffle
Family sponsorship includes a lawn sign of your child and name along the golf course during the tournament. This sign will be hand delivered to your home after the tournament to keep and display during the FYF season." **If you have multiple children you can submit one picture with them together.
(25 Suggested Character limit for best legibility). You get to keep the sign after the tournament!
After you make your donation, please email your picture to [email protected]. Please put Family Hole Sponsor and Family name in the subject (for example, Family Hole Sponsor for Sullivan). We will need your picture as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Pictures that are not large enough will print pixelated.
Commercial hole sponsorship includes one sign at one hole on the course during the tournament. FYF Website Presence for the year
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Hole Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Hole Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
Sponsor our pre-round putting contest which included prominent signage around the practice putting green.
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Hole Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Hole Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
Sponsor 1 free drink ticket for each golfer. Received your name and/or logo on a drink cup given to each golfer.
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Hole Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Hole Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
Each purchased swag sponsor gets 1 Hole Sponsor sign and your logo on a swag item (for example, a golf cooler similar to what is pictured).
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Swag Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Swag Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
Sponsorship includes 1 hole sponsor sign and decals on all tournament golf carts. There will be a maximum of 2 cart sponsors.
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Cart Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Cart Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
After you make your donation, please email your business logo to [email protected]. Please put Sponsor Logo and company name in the subject (for example, Sponsor Logo for All Season Marine Works). We will need your logo as a jpg or png with a resolution of 150-200 dpi or in a vector file. Logos that are not large enough will print pixelated.
-Logo on all tournament promotional material
-Sponsor signs on the golf course
-1 golf foursome
-Clubhouse banner at Sullivan Field for Fall 2026 Season
-Large Tournament Banner
-Prominent FYF Website Presence for the year
-Logo on all tournament promotional material
-Sponsor signs on the golf course
-1 golf foursome
-Clubhouse banner at Sullivan Field for Fall 2026 Season
-Large Tournament Banner
-Prominent FYF Website Presence for the year
-Logo on all tournament promotional material
-Sponsor signs on the golf course
-1 golf foursome
-Clubhouse banner at Sullivan Field for Fall 2026 Season
-Large Tournament Banner
-Prominent FYF Website Presence for the year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!