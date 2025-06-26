Boosters Online Store

Offered by
Style: Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (Unisex)
Color: Black
Design: Fairgrove Academy + Bold Falcon Logo (Front Print)
Soar with school pride in this bold and stylish Fairgrove Academy Falcon t-shirt! Featuring our powerful Falcon mascot front and center, this tee is a must-have for students, staff, and families who want to represent Fairgrove with confidence.
🦅 The striking falcon design captures the strength, determination, and unity of our school community — whether you're on campus, at a school event, or cheering from the sidelines.
✨ Features:
Join the flock and show off your Falcon pride
Gildan - Dryblend, 50/50 T-Shirt ©( Unisex)
Stay warm while showing your school spirit with our cozy Fairgrove Academy hoodie! Made from a soft, heavyweight blend, this classic Gildan pullover sweatshirt is built for comfort, durability, and all the booster-powered events coming your way.
This hoodie is perfect for chilly mornings, spirit rallies, or just relaxing in style. Every purchase helps support student programs and school improvements!
Stay warm and stylish in our Black Gildan Full-Zip Hoodie featuring the bold spirit of Fairgrove Academy! This high-quality sweatshirt is made from a cozy 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, ensuring comfort and durability for everyday wear.
Perfect for school spirit days, chilly mornings, or layering all year long. Show off your Falcon pride in comfort and style!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!