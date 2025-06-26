Fairgrove Boosters

Offered by

Fairgrove Boosters

About this shop

Boosters Online Store

Middle School- T-Shirt © item
Middle School- T-Shirt ©
$20

Style: Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (Unisex)
Color: Black
Design: Fairgrove Academy + Bold Falcon Logo (Front Print)

Soar with school pride in this bold and stylish Fairgrove Academy Falcon t-shirt! Featuring our powerful Falcon mascot front and center, this tee is a must-have for students, staff, and families who want to represent Fairgrove with confidence.

🦅 The striking falcon design captures the strength, determination, and unity of our school community — whether you're on campus, at a school event, or cheering from the sidelines.

Features:

  • Classic unisex fit — youth and adult sizes available
  • 100% preshrunk cotton for lasting shape and comfort
  • Durable double-needle stitching throughout
  • Soft, breathable fabric — great for everyday wear
  • High-quality print of Fairgrove Academy and Falcon mascot in school colors
  • Perfect for spirit days, field trips, and family events

Join the flock and show off your Falcon pride

Pull over hoodie © (Unisex) item
Pull over hoodie © (Unisex)
$25

Gildan - Dryblend, 50/50 T-Shirt ©( Unisex)
Color: Black

Stay warm while showing your school spirit with our cozy Fairgrove Academy hoodie! Made from a soft, heavyweight blend, this classic Gildan pullover sweatshirt is built for comfort, durability, and all the booster-powered events coming your way.

  • Unisex fit — great for students, parents, and staff
  • Thick, warm blend: 50% cotton / 50% polyester
  • Soft fleece interior for maximum comfort
  • Large front kangaroo pocket for easy storage

This hoodie is perfect for chilly mornings, spirit rallies, or just relaxing in style. Every purchase helps support student programs and school improvements!

Full-Zip Hoodie- © (Unisex) item
Full-Zip Hoodie- © (Unisex)
$40

Stay warm and stylish in our Black Gildan Full-Zip Hoodie featuring the bold spirit of Fairgrove Academy! This high-quality sweatshirt is made from a cozy 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, ensuring comfort and durability for everyday wear.

  • Color: Classic Black
  • Style: Gildan Heavy Blend Zip-Up Sweatshirt
  • Material: 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester
  • Design Features:
    • Small Fairgrove Falcons Academy logo on the left chest
    • Large matching Falcon graphic design printed on the back
    • Front hand pockets & full-length zipper
    • Unisex fit – great for students, staff, and families!

Perfect for school spirit days, chilly mornings, or layering all year long. Show off your Falcon pride in comfort and style!

Add a donation for Fairgrove Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!