Boosters Online Store

Style: Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt (Unisex)

Color: Black

Design: Fairgrove Academy + Bold Falcon Logo (Front Print)

Soar with school pride in this bold and stylish Fairgrove Academy Falcon t-shirt! Featuring our powerful Falcon mascot front and center, this tee is a must-have for students, staff, and families who want to represent Fairgrove with confidence.

🦅 The striking falcon design captures the strength, determination, and unity of our school community — whether you're on campus, at a school event, or cheering from the sidelines.

✨ Features:

Classic unisex fit — youth and adult sizes available

100% preshrunk cotton for lasting shape and comfort

Durable double-needle stitching throughout

Soft, breathable fabric — great for everyday wear

High-quality print of Fairgrove Academy and Falcon mascot in school colors

Perfect for spirit days, field trips, and family events

Join the flock and show off your Falcon pride