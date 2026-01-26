Fairview PTA's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Reach all new heights with four (4) vouchers for the Intro to Climbing Class at Approach Climbing Gym! Equipment rental is included.
Total retail value: $135
Starting bid
Cheer on the Union Omaha Owls with four (4) midfield tickets to an upcoming soccer match! Also included is a $25 Casey's gift card.
Total retail value: $165
Starting bid
Let Urban Air take care of your student's next birthday party! With this 2-hour Birthday Package, your birthday kiddo will have the time of their life! celebrating with their friends!
The Birthday Package includes socks, bottled water, party-favor scratch offs, balloons, plates, napkins, forks, digital invitations, and party host.
Total retail value: $399
Starting bid
Show off your Caniac side with this Raising Cane’s Gift Basket with Raising Cane’s branded swag and free item cards.
Total retail value: $100
Starting bid
Join in the fun with one Classic Room for 2-6 people at the House of Conundrum, a single-day family pass to the Durham Museum, and three large one-topping pizzas from Casey’s.
Total retail value: $195
Starting bid
Have fun with the dinosaurs at Prehistoric Putt with four VIP passes for a round of mini golf and four VIP laser tag passes. Then grab dinner and a beverage for two at Spaghetti Works.
Total retail value: $112
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of music with two tickets to a Masterworks Series Concert with the Omaha Symphony. Then relax at the Courtyard by Marriott - Beardmore Event Center with one free night stay.
Total retail value: $288
Starting bid
Enjoy interactive play with a family admission pass to Omaha Children’s Museum, BounceU 5-bounce pass and $25 gift certificate, and a $25 Valentino’s gift card.
Total retail value: $171
Starting bid
Check out the area Roses with four tickets to The Rose Theater (not valid for premium events), and four one-day passes to Lauritzen Gardens
Total retail value: $152
Starting bid
Can you hit the mark? Do your best with two vouchers for Mad Cow Paintball (equipment rental included), a $25 gift certificate to The Alley, and a $50 Target gift card.
Total retail value: $175
Starting bid
When the cool weather comes back around, enjoy your fall with two passes to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard, a $30 gift card to The Amazing Pizza Machine, and a $25 Casey’s gift card.
Total retail value: $141
Starting bid
Spoil that special someone with a $100 Erwin’s Jeweler’s gift certificate, a gift certificate for one 60-minute massage session at Massage Envy, and a gift certificate for a ½ lb box of bonbons at Chocolaterie Stam.
Total retail value: $195
Starting bid
Travel to Kansas City to watch the Royals in action with four Kansas City Royals baseball ticket vouchers, a $50 QuikTrip gift card, and a $25 Cornhusker Auto Wash gift card for when you return.
Total retail value: $275
Starting bid
Check out the great outdoors in the Omaha metro with four daytime passes to the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo, two one-day passes to Fontenelle Forest, and six skate rentals at The Skate Ribbon.
Total retail value: $180
Starting bid
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these awesome options:
- Two dozen fresh cupcakes from Cupcake! Omaha
- Gift certificate from Cupcake! Omaha
- Gift certificate for two dozen cookies from Eileen’s
- Five gift certificates for a single/child’s scoop or cone from Ted & Wally’s
Total retail value: $150
Starting bid
Help "stir up the storm" with four baseline tickets to the Omaha Storm Chasers, a $25 Scheels gift card, and a $25 gift certificate for The Papillion Taco Guy.
Total retail value: $118
Starting bid
Looking for a gift for a special person (like Mom)? Make them feel special with Kendra Scott's Daphne pendant necklace, a six-count jumbo cupcakes from SmallCakes, and one 60-minute massage from Massage Envy.
Total retail value: $186
Starting bid
Let your creativity come alive with a $75 gift certificate to The Makery. Then, grab lunch at El Vallarta with a $40 gift card.
Total retail value: $115
Starting bid
Enjoy interactive experiences with two vouchers to the Kiewit Luminarium and one single-day family pass to the Durham Museum. Then, recharge with a $30 Varsity Sport Café gift card.
Total retail value: $120
Starting bid
Spend the day at the Kansas City Zoo with four admissions to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium, a $100 QuikTrip gift card to help you get there, and a $25 gift card to Cornhusker Auto Wash for when you return.
Total retail value: $205
Starting bid
"Step in time" with two tickets to the opening weekend show of “Mary Poppins” at the Omaha Community Playhouse, May 29-31, 2026. Then, let the wind carry you away to Target where you can use a $50 gift card to have a "Jolly Holiday."
Total retail value: $160
Starting bid
Upgrade your space with this beautifully crafted handmade tilt-out trash cabinet. Designed to discreetly conceal your trash can, this piece keeps your kitchen, laundry room, or mudroom looking clean and clutter-free. It features solid, handcrafted construction with attention to detail, a tilt-out front for easy access and bag changes, and a drawer for extra storage.
Dimensions: 35” tall, 18” wide, 13” depth
Total retail value: $175
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