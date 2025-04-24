Fairway For Families- Sponsor Packages 2025

Hosted by
Recognized as title sponsor for the tournament.
Company name and logo prominently featured as title sponsor in all marketing materials and on social media (at least 2xs/week).
Five tee-box signs (provided by KFM) and opportunity to set up station at assigned hole. Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags.
Prominent banner placements- (Max 2) retractable
banners provided by the title sponsor.
Entry for 20 golfers (5 teams), banquet lunch with special seating, and the opportunity to speak before awards.
Designated as Platinum Sponsor on the event website, individual spotlighting as Platinum Sponsor on social media (at least 2xs/week), logo recognition on event course banner provided by KFM. Opportunity to place promotional material in swag bags. Four tee-box signs provided by KFM and opportunity to set up station at assigned hole.
Entry for 16 golfers (4 teams), banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition.
Designated as a Gold Sponsor on the event website, individual spotlighting as Gold Sponsor on social media (at least 2xs/week), logo recognition on event course banner provided by KFM. Opportunity to place promotional material in swag bags. Three tee-box signs provided by KFM. Entry for 12 golfers (3 teams), banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition.
Designated as Silver Sponsor on the event website, spotlighting as Silver Sponsor on social media (once/week), logo recognition on event course banner provided by KFM. Opportunity to provide promotional material in swag bags. Two tee-box signs provided by KFM. Entry for eight golfers (2 teams), banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition.
Designated as Bronze Sponsor on the event website, spotlighting as Bronze Sponsor on social media (once/week), logo recognition on event course banner provided by KFM. Opportunity to provide promotional material in swag bags. One tee-box sign provided by KFM. Entry for four golfers (1 team), banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition.
Two (2) tee box signs (provided by KFM), banner placement (1 ) retractable banner by sponsor) set up at banquet. Logo recognition on banquet tables, recognition as Banquet Sponsor on event website, and logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM).
Entry four (4) golfers (1 team) with banquet lunch.
Logo recognition on golf cart, two (2) tee box signs (provided by KFM), recognition as Golf Cart sponsor on event website and social media, and logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM).
Entry four (4) golfers (1 team) with banquet lunch.
Two (2) tee box signs (provided by KFM).
Banner placement (1 ) retractable banner by sponsor) set up at banquet.
Logo recognition on banquet tables.
Recognition as Breakfast Sponsor on event website.
Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM).
Two banquet lunch tickets.
Your company can set up a table/ tent at the respective course hole, branded signage at the sponsored hole, and logo on sponsor banner. Recognition as sponsor on event website. Special recognition and lunch banquet during presentation of winner of respective competition.
Includes lunch for two (2) and special seating.
Your company can set up a table/tent at the respective course hole, branded signage at the sponsored hole, and logo on sponsor banner. Recognition as sponsor on event website. Special recognition and lunch banquet during presentation of winner of respective competition.
Includes lunch for two (2) and special seating.
Have a representative(s) from your company stationed at an assigned hole to meet and greet players. (Please bring your own tent.) Includes lunch for two (2) and two tee-box signs provided by KFM.
One (1) tee box sign (provided by KFM). Recognition as Hole Sponsor on event website, and logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM).
Vendor table set up in designated area with a banquet ticket.
Vendor table set up in designated area.
Banquet ticket(s) not included. They are available as an additional purchase.
Lunch for one at the banquet lunch.
One player, a banquet lunch ticket, and a raffle ticket.
Four players, four banquet tickets, and four raffle tickets per team.
