Fairway For Families- Sponsor Packages 2026

High-visibility | Premium Presence



Designed for corporate and ministry partners seeking elevated exposure, multiple teams on the course, and enhanced recognition throughout the event.



• Designated as Platinum Sponsor on event website

• Enhanced sponsor spotlight on social media (minimum 2x/week)

• Logo recognition on the primary event course banner (provided by KFM)

• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags

• Four (4) tee-box signs provided by KFM

• One sponsor provided retractable banners displayed

• Opportunity to for featured hole/tent placement

• Entry for twelve (12) golfers | Three (3) teams

• Banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition

