Fairway For Families- Sponsor Packages 2026

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About this event
Premier visibility | Maximum impact
• Exclusive recognition as Title Sponsor of the tournament
• Prominent logo placement across all event marketing and social media (minimum 2-3x/week)
• Five (5) tee-box signs and branded activation station at an assigned hole
• Promotional items included in golfer swag bags
• Up to two (2) sponsor provided retractable banners displayed prominently
• Twelve (12) golfers | three (3) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition
• Opportunity to deliver brief remarks prior to awards
Prominent presence | Strategic partnership
High-visibility | Premium Presence
Designed for corporate and ministry partners seeking elevated exposure, multiple teams on the course, and enhanced recognition throughout the event.
• Designated as Platinum Sponsor on event website
• Enhanced sponsor spotlight on social media (minimum 2x/week)
• Logo recognition on the primary event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags
• Four (4) tee-box signs provided by KFM
• One sponsor provided retractable banners displayed
• Opportunity to for featured hole/tent placement
• Entry for twelve (12) golfers | Three (3) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition
Strong exposure | Client engagement
Ideal for businesses seeking a well-balanced partnership that combines brand exposure, client engagement, and staff participation.
• Designated as Gold Sponsor on event website
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media (minimum 2x/week)
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags
• Opportunity for hole/tent placement
• Three (3) tee-box signs provided by KFM
• Entry for eight (8) golfers | Two (2) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and sponsor recognition
Strong visibility | Meaningful participation
• Designated as Silver Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (min. once per week leading up to the event)
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags
• Opportunity for hole/tent placement
• Two (2) tee-box signs provided by KFM
• Entry for four (4) golfers | One (1) team
• Banquet lunch with recognition
Mission-aligned support without tournament participation
• Recognition as Bronze Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (regularly leading up to event at least 3xs/month)
• One (1) tee-box sign provided by KFM
• Four (4) golfers | One (1) team with banquet lunch with recognition
• Opportunity to include materials in golfer swag bags
Mission-aligned support without tournament participation
For nonprofits only
• Recognition as Bronze Community Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (regularly leading up to the event)
• One (1) tee-box sign provided by KFM
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include materials in golfer swag bags
• Two (2) golfer entries | Two (2) banquet lunch tickets
High-visibility recognition at the event’s most attended gathering.
· Two (2) tee-box signs
· One retractable banner displayed at banquet (provided by sponsor)
· Logo recognition on banquet tables
· Website recognition
· Logo placement on event course banner
· Four (4) golfers | One (1) team + banquet lunch
Strong visibility with a single team presence.
· Logo displayed on golf carts throughout the course
· Two (2) tee-box signs
· Website and social media recognition
· Logo placement on event course banner
· Four (4) golfers | One (1) team + banquet lunch
Early-event visibility during a high-traffic gathering point.
· Two (2) tee-box signs
· One retractable banner at breakfast
area
· Logo recognition on banquet tables
· Website recognition
· Logo placement on event course banner
High-energy visibility at a featured competition hole.
· Branded signage at competition hole
· Logo placement on sponsor banner
· Recognition during awards
presentation
· Two (2) banquet lunch tickets with special seating
Focused brand exposure at a precision-based competition hole
· Branded signage at competition hole
· Logo placement on sponsor banner
· Recognition during awards
presentation
· Two (2) banquet lunch tickets with special seating
Direct engagement with golfers at a dedicated on-course location.
· Table/sponsor-provided tent at assigned hole
·Two (2) tee-box signs
· Social Media & website recognition
· Lunch for two
Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.
· One (1) tee-box sign
· Social media and website
recognition
Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.
· Two (2) tee-box signs
· Social media and website
recognition
Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.
· Three (3) tee-box signs
· Social media and website
recognition
Lunch for one at the banquet lunch.
Four players, four banquet tickets, and four raffle tickets per team.
Note: All premium sponsorships come with golf tickets.
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