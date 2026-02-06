Kingdom Family Ministry

Hosted by

Kingdom Family Ministry

About this event

Fairway For Families- Sponsor Packages 2026

17110 Northgate Forest Dr

Northgate Forest, TX 77068, USA

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$5,000

Premier visibility | Maximum impact

• Exclusive recognition as Title Sponsor of the tournament
• Prominent logo placement across all event marketing and social media (minimum 2-3x/week)
• Five (5) tee-box signs and branded activation station at an assigned hole
• Promotional items included in golfer swag bags
• Up to two (2) sponsor provided retractable banners displayed prominently
• Twelve  (12) golfers | three (3) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition
• Opportunity to deliver brief remarks prior to awards

Presenting Partner (1) item
Presenting Partner (1)
$4,500

Prominent presence | Strategic partnership

  • Recognized as Presenting Partner of Fairway for Families
  • Featured directly alongside the Title Sponsor (but not above)
  • One sponsor provided retractable banners displayed
  • Priority logo placement across marketing materials
  • Four (4) tee-box signs provided by KFM
  • Enhanced social media recognition (2x/week)
  • Opportunity for featured hole/tent placement
  • Opportunity to include promo items in players swag bags
  • 12–16 golfers (you choose based on cost comfort)
  • Special banquet recognition


Platinum (1) item
Platinum (1)
$4,000

High-visibility | Premium Presence

Designed for corporate and ministry partners seeking elevated exposure, multiple teams on the course, and enhanced recognition throughout the event.

• Designated as Platinum Sponsor on event website
• Enhanced sponsor spotlight on social media (minimum 2x/week)
• Logo recognition on the primary event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags
• Four (4) tee-box signs provided by KFM

• One sponsor provided retractable banners displayed
• Opportunity to for featured hole/tent placement
• Entry for twelve (12) golfers | Three (3) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and priority recognition

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,000

Strong exposure | Client engagement

Ideal for businesses seeking a well-balanced partnership that combines brand exposure, client engagement, and staff participation.

• Designated as Gold Sponsor on event website
• Dedicated sponsor spotlight on social media (minimum 2x/week)
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags

• Opportunity for hole/tent placement
• Three (3) tee-box signs provided by KFM
• Entry for eight (8) golfers | Two (2) teams
• Banquet lunch with special seating and sponsor recognition

Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,250

Strong visibility | Meaningful participation

• Designated as Silver Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (min. once per week leading up to the event)
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include promotional materials in golfer swag bags

• Opportunity for hole/tent placement
• Two (2) tee-box signs provided by KFM
• Entry for four (4) golfers | One (1) team
• Banquet lunch with recognition

Bronze Business Sponsor item
Bronze Business Sponsor
$1,500

Mission-aligned support without tournament participation

• Recognition as Bronze Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (regularly leading up to event at least 3xs/month)

• One (1) tee-box sign provided by KFM

• Four (4) golfers | One (1) team with  banquet lunch with recognition
• Opportunity to include materials in golfer swag bags

Community Sponsor
$800

Mission-aligned support without tournament participation

For nonprofits only

• Recognition as Bronze Community Sponsor on event website
• Social media recognition (regularly leading up to the event)
• One (1) tee-box sign provided by KFM
• Logo recognition on event course banner (provided by KFM)
• Opportunity to include materials in golfer swag bags
• Two (2) golfer entries | Two (2) banquet lunch tickets

Banquet Sponsor (1)
$1,250

High-visibility recognition at the event’s most attended gathering.


· Two (2) tee-box signs

· One retractable banner displayed at banquet (provided by sponsor)

· Logo recognition on banquet tables

· Website recognition

· Logo placement on event course banner

· Four (4) golfers | One (1) team + banquet lunch

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Strong visibility with a single team presence.


·      Logo displayed on golf carts throughout the course

·       Two (2) tee-box signs

·       Website and social media recognition

·       Logo placement on event course banner

·       Four (4) golfers | One (1) team + banquet lunch

Breakfast Sponsor
$750

Early-event visibility during a high-traffic gathering point.


· Two (2) tee-box signs

· One retractable banner at breakfast

area

· Logo recognition on banquet tables

· Website recognition

·  Logo placement on event course banner


Longest Drive Sponsor
$750

High-energy visibility at a featured competition hole.


· Branded signage at competition hole

·  Logo placement on sponsor banner

· Recognition during awards

presentation

· Two (2) banquet lunch tickets with special seating

Closest To The Pin Sponsor
$750

Focused brand exposure at a precision-based competition hole


· Branded signage at competition hole

·  Logo placement on sponsor banner

· Recognition during awards

presentation

· Two (2) banquet lunch tickets with special seating

Hole With Tent
$500

Direct engagement with golfers at a dedicated on-course location.


· Table/sponsor-provided tent at assigned hole

·Two (2) tee-box signs

· Social Media & website recognition

· Lunch for two

1- Hole Sponsor
$200

Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.

· One (1) tee-box sign

· Social media and website

recognition

2- Hole Sponsor
$350

Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.

· Two (2) tee-box signs

· Social media and website

recognition

3- Hole Sponsor
$500

Simple on-course visibility at a single tee location.

· Three (3) tee-box signs

· Social media and website

recognition

Banquet Ticket
$50

Lunch for one at the banquet lunch.

Team (4 players)
$540

Four players, four banquet tickets, and four raffle tickets per team.


Note: All premium sponsorships come with golf tickets.

Add a donation for Kingdom Family Ministry

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