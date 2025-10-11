True Colors Inc

Hosted by

True Colors Inc

About this event

Fairway Warriors Movie Premier

2330 Convention Center Concourse

College Park, GA 30337, USA

General Admission
$25

Two powerful nights. One historic story. Fairway Warriors will premiere at Gateway Arena in April 2026.

🎥 Night 1: Red Carpet, Celebrity Guests, PGA Officials


👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Night 2: Family Fundraiser & Community Screening


VIP Admission
$50

Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

Vendor
$300

Thank You For Presenting Your Business At Our Event.

Sponsor Noir
$500

Thank Your For Your Support

Sponsor Elite
$1,000

Thank You For Your Support

Sponsor Title
$5,000

Thank You For Your Support

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