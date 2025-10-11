Fairway Warriors Movie Premier

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About this event
Two powerful nights. One historic story. Fairway Warriors will premiere at Gateway Arena in April 2026.
🎥 Night 1: Red Carpet, Celebrity Guests, PGA Officials
👨👩👧👦 Night 2: Family Fundraiser & Community Screening
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
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