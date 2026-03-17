FOH Sponsor Registration

About this event
Tournament Sponsor - recognition on all advertisements
Premier signage throughout the event.
2 tournament team entries
Recognition on website and social media sites
Speaking opportunity during awards and silent auction
Annual Recognition on plaque and website
One tournament team entries
Major signage and premium logo placement
Recognition on website and social media sites
One tournament team entry
Hole Sponsorship
Recognition on website and social media sites
One tournament team entry
Hole Sponsorship
Recognition on website and social media sites
Hole Sponsorship
Recognition on website and social media sites
Hole Sponsorship
$
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