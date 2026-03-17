Alex & Estelle Memorial Fund

Hosted by

Alex & Estelle Memorial Fund

About this event

FOH Sponsor Registration

100 Club Dr

Broussard, LA 70518, USA

Title Sponsor - Exclusive
$25,000

Tournament Sponsor - recognition on all advertisements

Premier signage throughout the event.

2 tournament team entries

Recognition on website and social media sites

Speaking opportunity during awards and silent auction

Annual Recognition on plaque and website

Platinum Sponsor
$15,000

One tournament team entries

Major signage and premium logo placement

Recognition on website and social media sites

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

One tournament team entry

Hole Sponsorship

Recognition on website and social media sites

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

One tournament team entry

Hole Sponsorship

Recognition on website and social media sites

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

Hole Sponsorship

Recognition on website and social media sites

Hole Sponsor
$500

Hole Sponsorship

Add a donation for Alex & Estelle Memorial Fund

$

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