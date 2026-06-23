Fairways of Hope Silent Auction

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Cheer on the Saints in style with this ultimate Who Dat! Tailgate Experience. Enjoy two game tickets, VIP parking, Saints gear, premium spirits, and tailgate favorites for an unforgettable game day.
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Own a piece of LSU history with this framed print of "The Stop," signed by quarterback Warren Rabb and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon.
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Celebrate the future of LSU football with this official mini helmet signed by Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Smith, and Jack Bech. Includes photo of Jack Bech signing the helmet.
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Framed photograph of LSU's 1958 National Championship team, signed by Coach Paul Dietzel, Warren Rabb, Billy Cannon, and Johnny Robinson.
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Experience an unforgettable one-day guided teal hunt for up to six people with Southern Duckmen. Enjoy premium blinds, experienced guides, trained retrievers, and a first-class hunting adventure you'll remember for years to come.
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Experience an unforgettable guided hunt for a trophy-class 120" whitetail buck. Package includes one hunter and one non-hunting guest for an exciting outdoor adventure.
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Golf Performance Evaluation followed by two one-on-one lesson sessions with TPI-certified instructor and Louisiana Golf Institute owner Cory Powell.
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Hit the course in style with this premium golf bag from Teche Golf. Designed with durable construction, multiple storage pockets, and a comfortable carrying strap, it's the perfect companion for every round.
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Cook like a pro with this heavy-duty outdoor cooking station. Featuring dual propane burners, a durable steel work surface, storage shelf, and wheels for easy mobility—perfect for backyard gatherings and tailgating.
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Celebrate Louisiana's rich agricultural heritage with this original watercolor by artist Laurie Barake. Beautifully displayed in a handcrafted wooden frame, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for any home or office.
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Add vibrant style to your home with this framed reproduction of actor and artist Tony Curtis' Star Power, recreated by J. Curtis. Professionally framed and ready to display, this colorful piece is sure to be a conversation starter.
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Add timeless elegance with this matching pendant and earring set featuring brilliant lab-created bright pink stones set in platinum over sterling silver. A beautiful gift or stylish addition to any jewelry collection.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!