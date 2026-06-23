A framed sign and a potted plant are in the foreground, with a gift basket and a golf course in the background.

Hosted by

Alex & Estelle Memorial Fund

About this event

Fairways of Hope Silent Auction

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101A WHO DATE! TAILGATE PACKAGE item
101A WHO DATE! TAILGATE PACKAGE
$300

Starting bid

Cheer on the Saints in style with this ultimate Who Dat! Tailgate Experience. Enjoy two game tickets, VIP parking, Saints gear, premium spirits, and tailgate favorites for an unforgettable game day.

102A LSU 1959 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS - "THE STOP" SIGNED PRINT item
102A LSU 1959 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS - "THE STOP" SIGNED PRINT
$90

Starting bid

Own a piece of LSU history with this framed print of "The Stop," signed by quarterback Warren Rabb and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon.

103A LSU MINI HELMET - TRIPLE SIGNED item
103A LSU MINI HELMET - TRIPLE SIGNED
$110

Starting bid

Celebrate the future of LSU football with this official mini helmet signed by Garrett Nussmeier, Mason Smith, and Jack Bech. Includes photo of Jack Bech signing the helmet.

104A LSU 1958 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SIGNED PHOTO item
104A LSU 1958 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SIGNED PHOTO
$125

Starting bid

Framed photograph of LSU's 1958 National Championship team, signed by Coach Paul Dietzel, Warren Rabb, Billy Cannon, and Johnny Robinson.

201B SOUTHERN DUCKMEN TEAL HUNT item
201B SOUTHERN DUCKMEN TEAL HUNT
$450

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable one-day guided teal hunt for up to six people with Southern Duckmen. Enjoy premium blinds, experienced guides, trained retrievers, and a first-class hunting adventure you'll remember for years to come.

202B GUIDED WHITETAIL HUNT EXPERIENCE item
202B GUIDED WHITETAIL HUNT EXPERIENCE
$5

Starting bid

Experience an unforgettable guided hunt for a trophy-class 120" whitetail buck. Package includes one hunter and one non-hunting guest for an exciting outdoor adventure.

203B LOUISIANA GOLF INSTITUTE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE item
203B LOUISIANA GOLF INSTITUTE PERFORMANCE PACKAGE
$125

Starting bid

Golf Performance Evaluation followed by two one-on-one lesson sessions with TPI-certified instructor and Louisiana Golf Institute owner Cory Powell.

204B TECHE PREMIUM GOLF BAG item
204B TECHE PREMIUM GOLF BAG
$175

Starting bid

Hit the course in style with this premium golf bag from Teche Golf. Designed with durable construction, multiple storage pockets, and a comfortable carrying strap, it's the perfect companion for every round.

301C OUTDOOR COOKING STATION item
301C OUTDOOR COOKING STATION
$450

Starting bid

Cook like a pro with this heavy-duty outdoor cooking station. Featuring dual propane burners, a durable steel work surface, storage shelf, and wheels for easy mobility—perfect for backyard gatherings and tailgating.

302C FIRE PIT
$5

Starting bid

303C RICE & GRAVY POT
$5

Starting bid

304C LAWNMOWER & WEEDEATER
$5

Starting bid

305C SWAMP GEAR ICE CHEST (1)
$5

Starting bid

306C SWAMP GEAR ICE CHEST (2)
$5

Starting bid

401D .17 CALIBER RIFLE
$5

Starting bid

402D SUGARCANE HARVEST - ORIGINAL WATERCOLOR item
402D SUGARCANE HARVEST - ORIGINAL WATERCOLOR
$115

Starting bid

Celebrate Louisiana's rich agricultural heritage with this original watercolor by artist Laurie Barake. Beautifully displayed in a handcrafted wooden frame, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for any home or office.

403D "STAR POWER" FRAMED ART BY J. CURTIS item
403D "STAR POWER" FRAMED ART BY J. CURTIS
$250

Starting bid

Add vibrant style to your home with this framed reproduction of actor and artist Tony Curtis' Star Power, recreated by J. Curtis. Professionally framed and ready to display, this colorful piece is sure to be a conversation starter.

501E GIVING PLATE W/ TWO $ 50 MISFIT'S GIFT CARDS
$5

Starting bid

502E BRIGHT PINK LAB-CREATED STONE JEWELRY SET item
502E BRIGHT PINK LAB-CREATED STONE JEWELRY SET
$160

Starting bid

Add timeless elegance with this matching pendant and earring set featuring brilliant lab-created bright pink stones set in platinum over sterling silver. A beautiful gift or stylish addition to any jewelry collection.

503E BRONSON'S BARTENDING PACKAGE
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!