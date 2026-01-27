Mary's Dogs Rescue and Adoption

Fairy Tails Do Come True.... Fundraising Gala

55 Main St

Newmarket, NH 03857, USA

Fur-ever After Pass - Admit 1
$125

🎟️ ADMIT 1

Fur-ever After Pass - Admit 2
$230
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 2

Fur-ever After Pass - Admit 8
$880
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 8
Grab an exciting deal! Buy 8 tickets together and not only will you enjoy a fantastic discount, but you'll also be seated together for an unforgettable experience! Don’t miss out!

Friend of Mary's Dogs Rescue & Adoption
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 2
-2 Free drinks at the cash bar

Bronze Paw Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 4 -
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 4 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 1 Free Hannoush Jewelry Raffle Entry
- Social media recognition

Silver Paw Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 6
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 6 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 2 Free Hannoush Jewelry Raffle Entries
- Social media recognition

Gold Paw Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 8
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 8 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 3 Free Hannoush Jewelry Raffle Entries
- Social media recognition

Platinum Paw Sponsor
$10,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

🎟️ ADMIT 16
- Logo on event marketing materials
- 16 Free drinks at the cash bar
- 4 Free Hannoush Jewelry Raffle Entries
- Social media recognition

