Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue | Event Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
Prices go up April 1st!
Admission to Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue, including student performances, dinner, dessert, and access to the silent auction and event activities.
Prices go up April 1st!
Admission to Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue, including student performances, dinner, dessert, and access to the silent auction and event activities.
🪙Test your luck in this fast-paced game!
Players choose heads or tails for each coin flip. If your guess is correct, you stay in the game — if not, you’re out. The last player remaining wins the prize.
The winner will receive a special prize package featuring items generously donated by our silent auction supporters. Estimated value $100+
It’s quick, exciting, and anyone can win!
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.
2 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.
5 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.
10 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!
Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!