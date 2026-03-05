Maverick Center For Dyslexia Inc

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Maverick Center For Dyslexia Inc

About this event

Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue | Event Tickets

4910 N Woodrow Ave

Fresno, CA 93726, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$50
Available until Mar 31

Prices go up April 1st!

Admission to Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue, including student performances, dinner, dessert, and access to the silent auction and event activities.

Early Bird Table
$400
Available until Mar 31
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Prices go up April 1st!

Admission to Fairytale Follies: A Grimm Revue, including student performances, dinner, dessert, and access to the silent auction and event activities.

Grimm’s Coin Toss – Heads or Tails Game
$10

🪙Test your luck in this fast-paced game!

Players choose heads or tails for each coin flip. If your guess is correct, you stay in the game — if not, you’re out. The last player remaining wins the prize.


The winner will receive a special prize package featuring items generously donated by our silent auction supporters. Estimated value $100+


It’s quick, exciting, and anyone can win!

5 Raffle Tickets
$10

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.

15 Raffle Tickets (Most Popular)
$20

2 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.

40 Raffle Tickets
$40

5 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.

100 Raffle Tickets (Best Value)
$75

10 Bonus Tickets if you purchase early!

Enter for a chance to win exciting prizes donated by local businesses and community supporters. Winners will be drawn during the event. Proceeds support Maverick Center for Dyslexia and our students.

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