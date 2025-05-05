Faith and Fire Brunch

Ticket includes a beautifully plated brunch served in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere, along with full access to our refreshing mimosa and mocktail bar. You’ll engage in a themed group Bible study titled “Ignite Your Voice,” designed to inspire and challenge you in your walk with God. The experience also features a powerful guest testimony, a meaningful prayer circle, and uplifting worship moments. As a special takeaway, each guest will receive an empowerment devotional or keepsake gift to continue fueling their faith journey beyond the event.

Ticket includes a beautifully plated brunch served in an intimate, welcoming atmosphere, along with full access to our refreshing mimosa and mocktail bar. You’ll engage in a themed group Bible study titled “Ignite Your Voice,” designed to inspire and challenge you in your walk with God. The experience also features a powerful guest testimony, a meaningful prayer circle, and uplifting worship moments. As a special takeaway, each guest will receive an empowerment devotional or keepsake gift to continue fueling their faith journey beyond the event.

More details...