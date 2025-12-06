Hosted by

Faith Assembly Of God Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Faith Assembly’s Artisan Auction

Pick-up location

390 Faith Assembly Church Rd, London, KY 40741, USA

Goodness of God Wall Hanging item
Goodness of God Wall Hanging
$100

Starting bid

Size 36 inches by 21 Inches. Donated by Sammie McMullin

AUTOGRAPHED Reed Sheppard canvas item
AUTOGRAPHED Reed Sheppard canvas
$100

Starting bid

If you win this bid, you will win an opportunity for Reed to personally autograph your canvas when he’s in town in February. We will arrange for you to bring your canvas to have him sign! Donated by Amanda Brooks

Thin Blue Line wall hanging item
Thin Blue Line wall hanging
$100

Starting bid

We back our BROTHERS IN BLUE! This wooden wall hanging was donated by David Lamb. Size: 36 in. by 20 in.

Queen size quilt item
Queen size quilt
$500

Starting bid

Sewn by Doris Reed. Fits a queen size bed

Quilt patterned wall hanging item
Quilt patterned wall hanging
$50

Starting bid

Donated by David Lamb. Size 31 in by 32 in.

JIM SAMS: Pink Lady’s Slipper item
JIM SAMS: Pink Lady’s Slipper
$1,000

Starting bid

Handcarved and handpainted by Jim Sam’s. Aprox. 10 inches tall

Wheel-spun Chip & Dip Bowl item
Wheel-spun Chip & Dip Bowl
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Donna Dittemore. Approx. 9 inches wide, 4 inches deep

Bocote & Epoxy Chessboard item
Bocote & Epoxy Chessboard
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Jamie Barger. Size 20 inches x 20 inches

Ambrosia Maple Candlesticks item
Ambrosia Maple Candlesticks
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Mike West. Size 12 inches tall.

Live-edge Noodle board (stove cover) item
Live-edge Noodle board (stove cover)
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Wes Watkins. Size 29 inches by 22.5 inches

Ambrosia Maple Breadbowl item
Ambrosia Maple Breadbowl
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Mike West - size 16 inches by 10 inches. Aprox 2 inches deep.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!